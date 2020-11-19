Attack with baseball bats : Man seriously injured in brawl

A man was beaten up in the Wilhelmstraße. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Several attackers are reported to have beaten a young man with baseball bats during a brawl in the Wilhelmstraße in Bonn. The police have arrested two suspects.

Several men are reported to have beaten up a 30-year-old man on Wednesday at around 12 noon near the Bonn Regional Court in Wilhelmstraße. The 30-year-old suffered such serious injuries that he had to be taken to a hospital by ambulance. There he will remain in hospital for the time being. According to police spokesman Michael Beyer, there is no danger to his life.

The police quickly arrived at the scene of the crime with several patrol-cars and interviewed witnesses there. The victim was knocked down with a baseball bat. How many people were involved is currently still unclear, Beyer told the GA when asked. The perpetrators had fled. Two of them had got into a car whose vehicle type and registration number had been memorised by witnesses. The police stopped the car at the Kaiser-Karl-Ring and arrested two suspects aged 40 and 29. The car also contained a baseball bat.