Robbery in the Nordstadt : Man threatened 33-year-old woman in Bonn with softair pistol
Bonn Two witnesses detained a 40-year-old robber in Bonn's Nordstadt district on Sunday evening. Beforehand, the man allegedly threatened a woman with a softair weapon.
Thanks to two witnesses, a 40-year-old robber is now in a correctional facility. He had tried to rob a 33-year-old woman in Bonn's Nordstadt district on Sunday evening, police said. Around 6.20 pm, the woman was walking on Dorotheenstraße when the perpetrator threatened her with a pistol and demanded money. The woman screamed for help, whereupon the perpetrator fled. Two passers-by caught the man and held him until the police arrived.
Earlier, the suspect had thrown the pistol over a fence. It turned out that he was also wanted on a warrant for robbery and extortion. The weapon was a softair pistol.
