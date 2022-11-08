Robbery in the Nordstadt : Man threatened 33-year-old woman in Bonn with softair pistol

Bonn Two witnesses detained a 40-year-old robber in Bonn's Nordstadt district on Sunday evening. Beforehand, the man allegedly threatened a woman with a softair weapon.

Thanks to two witnesses, a 40-year-old robber is now in a correctional facility. He had tried to rob a 33-year-old woman in Bonn's Nordstadt district on Sunday evening, police said. Around 6.20 pm, the woman was walking on Dorotheenstraße when the perpetrator threatened her with a pistol and demanded money. The woman screamed for help, whereupon the perpetrator fled. Two passers-by caught the man and held him until the police arrived.