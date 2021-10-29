Starting November 2 in NRW : Mandatory masks during lessons will be dropped

On November 2, students in NRW classrooms will no longer be required to wear masks at their seats. Foto: dpa/Gregor Fischer

Düsseldorf The mask requirement for students and teachers in NRW will be dropped as of next week - at least for those who are seated in the classroom. But new infections in the state are on the rise again, causing some groups to criticize the move.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

In North Rhine-Westphalia, primary and high school students will soon be free of the obligation to wear a mouth-nose covering while seated in the classroom. As of November 2, students will no longer be required to wear a mask when seated. This was announced by the NRW Ministry of Education on Thursday, with the reasoning that there was no excessive increase in coronavirus infections at schools. At the same time, the vaccination rate is increasing, and among teachers it is even above 90 percent.

This means that students will only have to continue wearing a mask in the rest of the building and when they leave their usual seats, starting Tuesday. Already some time ago, students were no longer required to wear masks outdoors. Teachers will not be required to wear masks as long as a minimum distance of 1.5 meters is maintained.

Covid testing at schools to be continued

The regular Covid testing at schools is to continue: that is, three Covid self-tests per week at secondary schools and two PCR pool tests per week at elementary and special schools.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

"The evolution of the pandemic so far has shown that our schools are safe places. All students will be rigorously tested and several times a week, and our strict hygiene and infection control requirements will of course continue to apply," said Schools Minister Yvonne Gebauer (FDP), according to the release.

"There is no excessive increase in the incidence of infection in our schools. At the same time, vaccination rates continue to rise, even exceeding 90 percent for teachers. And almost half of all students over the age of twelve have already been fully vaccinated," Gebauer said. In this context, she said, dropping the mask requirement while a student is seated at their place is a responsible step. "We are giving our children and young people back another and important piece of normality," said the FDP politician. She thanked the students for their contribution to containing the pandemic and protecting the elderly.

NRW Teachers' Association Criticizes End of Mandatory Masks

Teachers' representatives had different responses to the decision from the Ministry of Education. "Being able to take off the mask while seated in place is undoubtedly a relief. However, it is important to continue to monitor the situation closely. After all, the most important goal must be to provide continuous instruction for as many students as possible," said Stefan Behlau, state chairman of the NRW Education Association.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

The NRW Teachers Association criticized the decision as "highly risky." "The infection numbers are currently rising rapidly - and especially among children and young people. In the midst of this dangerous development, lifting the mask requirement in class exposes everyone involved in school life to a high risk," said the chairman, Sven Christoffer.

The NRW Philology Association, which represents high school teachers, also called the decision risky at this point. "Classroom teaching is important and necessary. And the infection figures are rising rapidly. Experts warn against dropping mandatory masks in schools. For the sake of the students, there must not be another fall and winter with distance learning and alternating lessons," said chairwoman Sabine Mistler. The end of the mask requirement comes too early.

Orig. text: dpa