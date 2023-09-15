Festival at Münsterplatz in Bonn Many are happy to spend more money when it comes to sustainability
Bonn · The Sustainability Festival at Münsterplatz in Bonn city center comprises the products and services of 40 organizations. Besides a "fair" fashion show with sustainable clothing brands, there will also be seasonal food offerings.
The blueberries in the plastic bowl come from South America, the jeans from the discount fashion shop were produced under questionable working conditions and exude an unpleasant chemical smell. While the "cheap is cool" mentality was the big thing some time ago, consumer demands have changed enormously since then. People no longer make their purchases based solely on price. On the contrary, more and more customers today are happy to spend more money if they receive ecologically sustainable and fairly produced goods in return.
How do we want to eat in the future? Is it possible to avoid waste completely? Are there value chains that are consistently fair and ecological? And how do we bring nature back into the city? These questions are the focus of the event series "Bonn - All Around Sustainable" which will take place during the “Fairen Woche” (Week of fairly produced goods) on Saturday, September 16, at Münsterplatz. The organizers of the event are the City of Bonn and the Office for Local Sustainability.
It is true that there are already many initiatives, associations and organizations that campaign for regionally, healthily and climate-friendly produced food. Add to that, they want to eliminate food waste and strive for better labor rights in the countries that manufacture products. At this festival, all of these initiatives and organizations will be on display.
Mayor Katja Dörner and Stefan Schmitz from the international organization Crop Trust (annual partner of the City of Bonn) will officially open the festival at around 11:15 a.m.. Before that, a children's and youth choir will help set the mood with music. Then it's a whirlwind of activities: discussions on climate-related topics, entertainment and lots of music. No one will have to go hungry either. Stalls will be offering seasonal food - of course everything you find will be organic, fairly produced, and regional!
A highlight will certainly be the "fair" fashion show, where "Alma & Lovis" and Maas will present two local labels that produce sustainably.
No longer "scratchy, colorless and tatty”
Eco-fashion has long since shed its "scratchy, colorless and tatty" image. "Thanks to technological advances and growing interest in sustainable fashion, we have worked with our suppliers to develop innovative methods of producing eco-friendly materials that feel comfortable against the skin and are available in a variety of colors and styles," explains Philipp Maas.
The family-run business has been offering sustainable fashion in its boutique in the city center since 2016. Store manager Sonja Radeck and her team are pleased to welcome more and more regular customers to their store. "The people of Bonn appreciate the attentive and good customer service," says Philipp Maas. The company's social engagement also includes supporting community projects. This includes, for example, a cooperation with farmers in India to win them over for the cultivation of organic cotton.
Green in all variations, that's what winter looks like at the fashion company "Alma & Lovis" from Haydnstrasse in the Weststadt. There, production is carried out in accordance with the GOTS ecological standard. "We love fashion, but at the same time feel committed to the environment and society," explains Annette Hoffman, who runs the business with Elke Schilling. "Fashion is an expression of zeitgeist and should emphasize the individuality of the person. It should be fun to indulge in beautiful materials and colors - without a guilty conscience," is her philosophy.
To ensure that their high standards are maintained, the two businesswomen travel regularly to Portugal, Spain, Peru and Greece to visit the companies with whom they have a cooperation. This was not possible during Covid, but now such visits are being made regularly again, they explain.
During the pandemic, demand for organically produced fashion actually increased, Hoffmann says in a GA interview. "The time obviously made people think. We really had a lot of foot traffic then." In the meantime, business has returned to its usual level. "You can tell that people have less money in their pockets at the moment," says Annette Hoffmann.
(Orig. text: Gabriele Immenkeppel; Translation: ck)