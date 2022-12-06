Blackout in Wachtberg : Many households without power

Large parts of Wachtberg had problems with the power supply. Shortly after the power was restored, people flocked to the EKZ. Photo: Maxmilian Mühlens Foto: Maxmilian Mühlens

Wachtberg Large parts in Wachtberg had a power outage on Monday afternoon. Some households only for a few minutes, others for longer. The shopping centre in Berkum was also affected.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Locked doors, dark sales rooms and a petrol station cordoned off with flutter tape: a power cut paralysed large parts of Wachtberg on Monday afternoon. Berkum and the shopping centre (EKZ) were particularly affected. At times, nothing worked at all there.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the first people in Wachtberg reported on social networks that the power had gone out. While in some places, such as Villip, the power was only out for a few minutes, in Adendorf, Fritzdorf, Züllighoven, Arzdorf, Villiprott and Ließem entire streets were affected.

Petrol station has to close temporarily

At the shopping centre, the power failure affected not only the large shops, but also a restaurant, bakeries, drugstores and a bank. A Leverkusen resident was stranded with his car in front of the closed petrol station. "The tank is completely empty. What do I do now?" he asked.

The manager of the Edeka store was very calm with the GA. "As soon as the power is back, I will reopen the shop. After all, we are open until 10pm," she said. Meanwhile, she was not worried about the food. Due to the power failure, the Wachtberg-Godesberg swimming community announced that Monday's training there would have to be cancelled completely.

Medium-voltage transformer had failed

According to Kai Birkner, managing director of enewa GmbH - Energie + Wasser Wachtberg, a so-called medium-voltage transformer had failed in a transformer station. The technicians searched for the fault. Only when the fault was found could the last residents of Wachtberg be reconnected to the grid. At about 5.22 p.m., the EKZ was once again illuminated, and at 5.51 p.m. the Edeka opened its doors again - before that, all systems had to be booted up.