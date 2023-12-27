How can the situation be defused? Many perceive the Vilich railway subway as a scary place
Villich · District councillors Dominique Löbach and Frank Maas would like to see the situation on Gerhardstraße defused and criticise the illegal graffiti on the large grey concrete walls. What the local politicians propose.
The railway subway on Gerhardstraße in Vilich is a matter of concern for the Beuel district council. District councillors Dominique Löbach (FDP) and Frank Maas (BBB) point out in a corresponding motion for the next meeting that the subway is a very long space with poor visibility, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. "Many citizens perceive the poorly visible railway subway as an area of fear," write the two local politicians
In addition, the grey concrete walls were covered in graffiti shortly after the opening. "Improving the cleanliness and attractiveness in particular could lead to a more positive perception and better acceptance of the railway subway," the motion continues. "Walls designed by graffiti artists are generally accepted more quickly by the public and are therefore not sprayed over or smeared without authorisation."
Illegal graffiti should be removed
Löbach and Maas have asked the administration to remove the graffiti on the walls of the Gerhardstraße railway subway. The administration should also examine what measures are suitable to prevent further graffiti and minimise the subjective perception of the subway as a place of fear for citizens.
The two district councillors ask the administration to examine whether the walls of the subway can be made available to local graffiti artists - similar to the "Hall of Fame" on Brassertufer on the left bank of the Rhine. The City of Bonn's Department of Culture should also be involved with regard to the actual design.
District council takes a look at the situation on site
During a site visit with representatives of the city's civil engineering department, the members of the Beuel district council took a closer look at the subway in the dark. Löbach and Maas illustrated to their colleagues from the district council that pedestrians in the subway corridor do not have good escape options in the event of danger. The illegal graffiti came from right-wing and left-wing groups who misused the space for their slogans.
A passer-by, who has lived in Vilich since last year, confirmed to the local politicians that politically motivated people were spreading their graffiti there. His girlfriend often had a queasy feeling when walking through the subway in the dark.
New pedestrian overpass on Gartenstraße
District mayor Guido Pfeiffer (Greens) moderated the site inspection and announced that the district council would consider a solution. He expressed the hope that Deutsche Bahn would build the planned pedestrian overpass on Gartenstraße as quickly as possible as part of the S13 expansion. This would eliminate the need for many pedestrians to use the long subway.
The level crossing on Gartenstrasse was closed in autumn 2022. The Deutsche Bahn project team plans to start building a new pedestrian overpass there from 2025, a railway spokeswoman told the General-Anzeiger in response to an enquiry. This is to be a reinforced concrete bridge with ramps and stairs. The spokesperson went on to say that the railway will put the new pedestrian overpass into operation in 2026.
Original text: Sascha Stienen
Translation: Mareike Graepel