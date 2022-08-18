Retail and the energy crisis : Many shop windows in Bonn city centre remain dark

In the C&A shop in Bonn, the shop windows will no longer be illuminated at night. Photo: Benjamin Westhoff Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Whether it's escalators that no longer move or shop windows that remain dark: Retailers in Bonn's city centre are also bracing themselves for the energy crisis.

If you are out and about in the city centre on a particularly hot day, you can cool off in some shops. Thanks to cooling or air-conditioning systems, the temperatures are pleasant, especially in larger buildings, so that people like to visit these shops even when they don't really need anything. Will it stay that way? The Bonn/Rhein-Sieg-Euskirchen Retail Association has sent its members a list with many tips on how they can and should save energy.

In some places, savings measures have already been implemented, such as at Galeria Kaufhof on Münsterplatz, where some escalators have been switched off. There, signs inform customers that the escalators are by no means defective, but are paused for energy-saving reasons. Nevertheless, it is still easy to get up and down to the individual floors, as up to now two escalators always went in the same direction. And the lifts are still in operation. What other energy-saving measures the department stores' want(s) to implement could not be learned from the press office.

At C&A on Bottlerplatz, workmen are currently still at work insulating the roofs of the main building and the outbuildings from the outside. "These are very sensible and, above all, effective measures that my company has been having implemented together with the owner of the properties for quite a while. Now the workers are in the final stages," explains Karl-Heinz-Wandke. The manager of the C&A branch in Bonn lists other measures to save energy in the large fashion shop: For example, in consultation with the works council, it was decided to lower the heating temperature in the sales rooms by one degree to 19 degrees. "That saves a lot of heating energy," says Wandke. The customers would hardly notice. After all, most of them come to shop in their coats during the colder months anyway. It's no problem for the staff either: "We are constantly on the move in the store while we are working. I'm sure no one gets cold that quickly. A so-called air curtain at the main entrance also ensures that when the doors are open in summer the cooled air and in winter the heat can hardly escape to the outside. The shop windows at C&A also remain dark. At night, only emergency lighting has to remain on, as prescribed by the fire brigade.

No light for the shop windows

Frank Geyer has been the manager of the Sinn shop in Bonn since December. "Of course we can't shut down our escalators, as only one goes up or down at a time," he says. But one of the lifts has been dispensed with in the meantime. All the lights in the building have been replaced with energy-saving lamps, and the shop windows are no longer lit anyway. "Even during the day, the lights stay off," says Geyer. Savings are also being made with the air conditioning: it is switched on a little later in the morning and off a little earlier in the evening. "We can't switch it off completely, then we can hardly get any air in here." As in most shops, the heating will be turned down in winter. In any case, it is customary to switch off all electrical appliances such as PCs after closing time. Even the coffee machines are unplugged.

Smaller shop owners in the city, whom the GA interviewed on the topic of the electricity and gas crisis, also mainly rely on turning down the lights and lowering the room temperature in the shop in winter. "But that has its limits, I can't sell underwear to customers in winter wearing a thick coat," says a saleswoman in a lingerie shop, laughing. "I'll be more careful not to leave the front door open in winter," reflects the employee of a fashion boutique. If her boss turns the heating down and she is cold, she will put on a thick jacket. "The sellers who stand at the market stalls in winter don't have heating either, they have to dress warmly," emphasises the woman, who, like her colleague from the lingerie shop, does not want to be quoted by name.

In the meantime, the retail association has sent out many suggestions on how best to save electricity and gas to all members by circular email, the EHV office informs. "Lights off in areas where there are no people. Especially after closing time, you should switch off the lights," it says, among other things. Also, all shopkeepers should switch off PCs, printers, cash registers, coffee machines and so on after closing time. "Install time controls, twilight switches, motion detectors and daylight-controlled lamps - this can save many kilowatt hours," advise the experts at the EHV. Other suggestions include reducing the room temperature. After all, for every degree cooler, about six percent of heating costs can be saved. The experts recommend 19 to 22 degrees Celsius for sales areas.

When using the air-conditioning system, windows and doors should remain closed, as the air currents would otherwise increase energy consumption. For most shops with such systems, this is probably difficult to implement, since during opening hours at least the doors often remain wide open. Whether another suggestion is practicable also remains to be seen: refrigerators should be covered in the evening after closing time, for example with polystyrene sheets.

THE CITY ADMINISTRATION ALSO SAVES Streetlights remain lit for safety reasons As reported, the city of Bonn has already published its savings measures against the background of the impending shortage of gas and electricity. For example, it wants to remove energy-inefficient appliances and equipment such as refrigerators, fans and ventilation systems in all municipal buildings or replace them with more efficient equipment. The outdoor lighting of representative buildings is to be stopped immediately and the operation of the lift systems in the municipal building is to be reduced. After the hot spell, all municipal fountains in the city are to run dry, the water temperature in the indoor swimming pools will be lowered and the outdoor swimming pool season will end on 4 September. Street lighting, the city of Bonn clarified once again on Tuesday, will not be switched off for safety reasons.