Bonn and region : Many shops open on carnival
Bonn During carnival, many shops in the Bonn/Rhine-Sieg region normally stay closed on Weiberfastnacht and Rosenmontag or are only open for a short time. This year, however, that will not be the case.
At carnival, Corona should ensure that more shops are open. An internal survey by the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg-Euskirchen Retail Association indicates this. According to the survey, about 65 per cent of the shops in Bonn, the Rhine-Sieg district and the district of Euskirchen plan to be open on Weiberfastnacht.
Twenty-five per cent of the shops do not plan to do so and ten per cent have not yet made a decision. The business world will be somewhat less ready for action on Rose Monday: Then 55 percent of the shops plan to open. 34 percent plan to close. Eleven percent are still considering.
(Original text: Sören Becker; Translation: Mareike Graepel)