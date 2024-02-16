Strike on Friday Many stores in Bonn and the region will be affected by Verdi strike
Bonn · The trade union Verdi has called for warning strikes in the retail sector throughout Germany this Friday. Stores in Bonn and the region will be affected, including some supermarkets and clothing stores.
The trade union Verdi has called a nationwide warning strike for retail sector employees this Friday, February 16. It will affect the retail, wholesale and foreign trade sectors. According to Verdi press spokeswoman Lisa Isabell Wahr, the Esprit and H&M stores in Bonn will be on strike. One can also expect that Edeka supermarkets will be affected, including the warehouse in Meckenheim.
On Wednesday already, Verdi had called for an industrial action week at Edeka in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is supposed to last until Saturday. Verdi is asking customers in front of Edeka stores and its subsidiaries Marktkauf and Handelshof for their solidarity with the supermarket employees. According to Verdi, Edeka is not only Germany's largest retail company but one of the most vehement opponents of a fair wage agreement.
A rally will be held in Cologne on Friday at 10 a.m., at which the NRW negotiator for the retail sector, Henrike Eicholt, will address the strikers. "Retail workers are angry. They have been waiting for over nine months for a wage agreement and thus a sustainable improvement in their income," said Eicholt ahead of the warning strike. The union is demanding a 2.50 euro pay rise for the retail sector in NRW, a higher salary during the training period and extended collective agreements. For wholesale and foreign trade, 13 percent more pay is being demanded.
(Orig. text: Franziska Klaes; Translation: ck)