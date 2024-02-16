Strike on Friday Many stores in Bonn and the region will be affected by Verdi strike

A rally will be held in Cologne on Friday at 10 a.m., at which the NRW negotiator for the retail sector, Henrike Eicholt, will address the strikers. "Retail workers are angry. They have been waiting for over nine months for a wage agreement and thus a sustainable improvement in their income," said Eicholt ahead of the warning strike. The union is demanding a 2.50 euro pay rise for the retail sector in NRW, a higher salary during the training period and extended collective agreements. For wholesale and foreign trade, 13 percent more pay is being demanded.