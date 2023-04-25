Protestant Church District Bad Godesberg-Voreifel Many teenagers believe in God

The young people say "yes" to their baptism and receive God's blessing in person. In festive services, they approach the altar under the motto of a Bible verse they have chosen themselves. In doing so, they confirm their baptism and receive God's blessing. The young people between the ages of 13 and 15 show that they want to take responsibility for their own faith and actively shape it. Through confirmation, they become members of their church community with all rights and duties. Those who are confirmed can become godparents, can vote in the presbytery and take part in the Lord's Supper.