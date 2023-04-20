April 21–23 Marathon and poetry under cherry blossoms: Tips for the weekend

After a brief impressionist phase, the Italian artist Giovanni Pelliccioli found his vocation before the age of 18: surrealist art. Initially inspired by Surrealists such as Magritte, Dalì and Ernst, he showed the first signs of his own style in the second period of his work, which focused on new mental concepts and symbolic objects as a leitmotif. The third creative period is considered his most creative: he used materials such as wood, metal and glass to give his works sculptural dimensions. From the more than 2000 oil paintings, the exhibition brings together 40 selected works from all of the artist's creative periods. At the vernissage, the pianist and daughter of the artist, Ida Pelliccioli, presents a rousing programme called "Introspections".