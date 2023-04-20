April 21–23 Marathon and poetry under cherry blossoms: Tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · The Deutsche Post Marathon is back at the starting line, the Poetica attracts international literary voices to Cologne and the Melbgarten opens its otherwise closed gates for the annual spring festival. Our tips at a glance.
Whether sports fans, literature enthusiasts or art lovers: the penultimate weekend in April has events for all tastes. After a three-year break, the Deutsche Post Marathon again awaits more than 10,000 athletes in Bonn, the festival for world literature, the Poetica, brings top-class authors to Cologne and spring brings promising markets and festivals with temperatures of up to 19 degrees. There will also be two vernissages and the Bonn Youth will present their version of Georg Kaiser's "Raft of the Medusa“.
Deutsche Post Marathon & Marathon Fair
Whether long-time runners, short-timers or spectators watching the sporting event in spring-like temperatures: The Deutsche Post Marathon will bring plenty of exercise to Bonn on Sunday. After a three-year break, the race will take place on the familiar course. New this year is the 10-kilometre run, which promises marathon feeling on a small course. All information about the course, road closures and starting times as well as photos and current reports are available in our live blog.
Participants can pick up their documents at the marathon fair on Friday and Saturday. Anyone interested can pick up information on topics such as running, fitness and sports equipment at the exhibition stands.
When: The fair will take place on Friday, 21 April,
from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, 22 April, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission to the fair: free of charge
Marathon entry fee (late registrations): 80 Euro; half marathon, inline skaters, hand cyclists and walkers: 60 Euro; relay (four runners): 150 Euro; 10-kilometre run: 30 Euro; participation in the school marathon is free of charge.
Start: Sunday, 23 April, Belderberg (between Franziskanerstraße and Rathausgasse, 53111 Bonn)
Finish: Markt, 53111 Bonn, finish catering awaits runners in the courtyard garden
Poetica8
The festival for world literature, the "Poetica", is taking place in Cologne for the eighth time until Saturday. Under the title "Das chorische Ich / The choral I", eleven authors explore the meaning of the "I" in poetry. The questions of who speaks for whom in whose name and what role the names of things play in the original and in translation run through the lectures as guiding questions. Alongside international voices of literature, Kim de l'Horizon, the first non-binary person to be awarded the German Book Prize, and the "Godmother of Punk", Patti Smith, will also be taking part. The complete programme can be viewed here.
Where: Aula I + II, University of Cologne, Albert-Magnus-Platz, 50923 Cologne
When: 17 to 22 April
Admission: depending on the event. All admission prices can be found in the programme.
Note: Some events will be held in English.
Vernissage: Women who changed the world
Frida Kahlo, Marie Curie and Queen Victoria united in one room: In her painting "33 Women", artist Catarina Chietti shows important women from history and the present. Inspired by Rafael Fresco's "The School of Athens", Chietti gathers women's rights activists, artists and scientists. The vernissage on Friday will be accompanied by Heike Beckmann on piano and Marianne Steffen-Wittek on vibraphone. The exhibition will be complemented by the painting with individual portraits of the women depicted, exciting speeches and a film by Christine Boock.
Where: Women's Museum, Im Krausfeld 10, 53111 Bonn
When: Friday, 21 April, 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost: 6 Euro (reduced rate 4.50 Euro)
Art and creative market in Brüser Berg
The question "Is this art or can it go?" has already destroyed works of art by the action artist Joseph Beuys and the British street artist Banksy. The art and creative market on Friday turns the issue around and has the motto "Pieces of art made from waste". 13 artists will be exhibiting their works. While enjoying hot drinks and fresh cake, visitors can visit the "Scarecrows" exhibition, which was created from waste in the inner courtyard, hands-on stands and a photo exhibition.
Where: Large hall in the district centre and hall of the St. Edith Stein Church
When: Friday, 21 April, 4 to 7 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Spring market at Eulenbroich Castle
Arts and crafts, culinary delights and falconry: the spring market at Schloss Eulenbroich promises an extensive programme to celebrate spring. Over a hundred local and national artisans will present their works, visitors can get up close and personal with falcons at the bird of prey stand, and the culinary mile rounds off the market experience. Exciting handicrafts on the theme of "castle life" await children.
Where: Eulenbroich Castle, Zum Eulenbroicher Auel 19, 51503 Rösrath, Germany
When: Saturday, 22 April from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 23 April from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: 6 Euro (reduced rate 3 Euro), children up to 14 years free of charge.
The Raft of the Medusa
What worries plague young people facing a worldwide pandemic, unabated racism, climate change and fear of international war? Interwoven with motifs from Georg Kaiser's "The Raft of the Medusa", a musical theatre piece was created under the direction of Maximilian Immendorf and rapper Kutlu Yurtseven, in which young people from Bonn ponder their fears, expectations and hopes.
Where: Werkstatt, Rheingasse 1, 53113 Bonn
When: Friday, 21 April, 8 pm
Admission: 16.40 Euro
Vernissage: Giovanni Pelliccioli presents Behind the Spirals of Thought
After a brief impressionist phase, the Italian artist Giovanni Pelliccioli found his vocation before the age of 18: surrealist art. Initially inspired by Surrealists such as Magritte, Dalì and Ernst, he showed the first signs of his own style in the second period of his work, which focused on new mental concepts and symbolic objects as a leitmotif. The third creative period is considered his most creative: he used materials such as wood, metal and glass to give his works sculptural dimensions. From the more than 2000 oil paintings, the exhibition brings together 40 selected works from all of the artist's creative periods. At the vernissage, the pianist and daughter of the artist, Ida Pelliccioli, presents a rousing programme called "Introspections".
Where: Music studio and gallery: Gabriele Paqué
When: Vernissage: Saturday, 22 April, 3 to 7 pm. The exhibition can be visited until 15 July on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 2 and 6 p.m.
Admission Vernissage: 20 Euro
Spring Festival in the Melbgarten
Once a year, for the Spring Festival, the Melbgarten opens its gates, which are otherwise closed to the public. The 1.8-hectare branch of the Botanical Gardens is home to hardy camellias, primeval redwoods and wild fruit. You can get an insight into the Melbgarten in advance in this article.
Where: Melbgarten, Nachtigallenweg 66, 53115 Bonn, Germany
When: Sunday, 23 April, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge, no registration required