New boss in tradition-rich restaurant Marcella De Marchi is the new proprietor of the "Maternus"
Bonn · The wine house "Maternus" in Bad Godesberg has a new owner: The seasoned gastronome Marcella De Marchi takes over the traditional establishment, which has already catered to the international political elite.
The word "legendary" is somewhat overused these days. But when it comes to the Maternus restaurant and wine house in the centre of Bad Godesberg, the term is spot on. Ria Maternus (1914 to 2001) was a legend even during her lifetime. And in the decades when Bonn was the German capital and Bad Godesberg was a diplomatic stronghold, Maternus was regarded as the must-visit address to wine and dine top politicians from Germany and abroad.
After three successors to Ria Maternus, a quick-witted, warm-hearted and thoroughly communicative gastronome has now taken over the legendary restaurant: Marcella De Marchi. Born in Conegliano in the Italian region of Veneto, she says she "grew up in a pub" and completed her apprenticeship as a restaurant professional at the Maritim Hotel in Königswinter. De Marchi has decades of experience in gastronomy and assures: "Everything will remain the same."
This applies above all to the historic Maternus interior (60 seats), which is divided into the restaurant, the middle room called the "D-Zug" and the "Stübchen". The wood-panelled walls are adorned with a lavish picture gallery of distinguished guests from bygone days such as Mikhail Gorbachev, Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II. The inner courtyard terrace with its 30 or so seats, olive trees and white gravel floor has always been lovingly referred to as the "Gärtchen" (little garden).
The menu includes tartar with pickled cucumbers, farm butter and rye bread (small portion 17.90, large 21.50 euros), original veal Wiener Schnitzel with cranberries, caper buds and warm potato salad (25.50 euros), cod liver marinated in olive oil and lemon (16.90 euros) and pear tarte with bourbon vanilla ice cream and Styrian pumpkin seed oil (8.50 euros).
The wine list offers ten open wines (0.2l) from 6.50 euros, e.g. Pinot Gris from Ellermann-Spiegel (Palatinate) for 6.90 euros or Tempranillo and Syrah from Felix Solis (Spain) for 7.90 euros. In addition, there are 23 bottled wines from 35.50 euros, such as Riesling Grauschiefer from Schmitges (Mosel) for 42.50 euros. As an aperitif, Marcella De Marchi recommends the Maternus Rosato, consisting of Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato and Crémant (8.50 euros).
Info: Maternus, Löbestr. 3, 53173 Bonn-Bad Godesberg, www.restaurant-maternus.de, Tel. (0228) 36 28 51. Open Mon-Sat 5 - 10 p.m., Closed Sundays.