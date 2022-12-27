Bonn Rhine Meadow : Mark Benecke speaks out against killing of nutria

Criminal biologist Mark Benecke demands in a Peta press release not to kill the nutria. Foto: Oliver Berg

Bonn In a Peta press release, Bonn criminal biologist Mark Benecke calls for the animals not to be killed. According to the city, nutrias continue to live in the Rheinaue. For the hunters, the order is "not connected with great joy".

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The Bonn Nutria Friends have gained a prominent supporter. According to a press release by the animal protection organisation Peta Germany, the criminal biologist Mark Benecke, also known from radio and television, has spoken out against the hunting of the rodents, which are related to the beaver, in the Rhine meadows in Bonn. He appealed to Lord Mayor Katja Dörner to "please spare the nutrias in the Rhine meadows. The cosmopolitan Rhenish city of Bonn can easily get along peacefully with all its inhabitants." And further: "You know: Lääve un' lääve losse."

Also headwind for Benecke

Peta's further justification states that the argument to kill the nutrias in order to protect native plant species is "disproportionate". The animals do not pose a "significant threat to native flora and fauna". Peta refers to assessments by the Federal Environmental Agency that the animals are niche species. The State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection recommends the containment of the population through feeding bans. Both can be found on the websites of the respective authorities.

In the social networks, for example in the Facebook group Nutrias Bonn, Benecke's publicly announced stance was largely well received. In addition to expressions of gratitude, it is noted that humans remain the "cruellest animal". It should be noted here, however, that these circles are probably largely made up of nutria enthusiasts. The supporters demand to refrain from hunting and to have the animals castrated instead. Criticism of Benecke's, Peta's and the German Animal Welfare Association's refusal to kill the animals can also be found, however. There is talk of "animal rights terrorists". The nutrias caused considerable damage to the trees and undermined the embankment at the Rheinauensee.

City: "The problems have not yet been solved"

The city also speaks of destruction on and around the Vogelinsel, which would run counter to the goals of the elaborate Rhine floodplain redevelopment, which cost almost five million euros. The nutrias have also been tampering with the flood protection system. City spokeswoman Barbara Löcherbach told the GA about the current situation on site: "The ban on feeding the animals is still in place. The problems have not been solved yet." The Nutria Friends, on the other hand, have in the past questioned whether there was any significant destruction at all. None of them could be reached by phone in the last few days.

Lutz Schorn of the Bonn hunters' association emphasises that the hunting of the nutria is done as a service provider for the city. "This is not associated with great joy for us." Some of the operations are carried out with police support. He could understand the animal lovers, but he still thought that killing the animals was the most sensible solution. A castration at the vet meant stress for the nutrias, and moreover it was difficult to distinguish between castrated and immigrated animals. According to a concept that Schorn also collaborated on, the nutrias should be captured and killed elsewhere if possible.

When the hunt began in November, Barbara Hohpe, who takes care of the nutria, called the police and the city because she had heard a shot during her morning walk in the Rheinaue. According to the city, a hunter had been unable to catch a nutria and had resorted to a small-calibre pistol, which the city considered appropriate. Feeling threatened by Hohpe and an acquaintance, the hunter filed a complaint. Hohpe denied having made any threats. According to a spokesperson, the police have not received any more complaints in connection with this hunt.