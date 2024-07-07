Call-out to Alt-Bad Godesberg Mattresses caught fire in apartment block
Bad Godesberg · A fire in a flat in an apartment block on Laufenbergstraße in Alt-Bad Godesberg called the fire brigade to the scene on Saturday evening. One family was affected.
Two mattresses caught fire in a flat in a block of flats on Laufenbergstraße on Saturday evening for as yet unknown reasons. The family affected were able to get themselves to safety before the fire brigade arrived.
According to head of operations Pascal Mörres from the Bonn fire brigade, the other residents of the other flats were also able to leave the apartment block in time before the firefighters were able to deal with the fire.
On arrival, the bedroom of the flat on the first floor was fully engulfed in flames and flames were shooting out of the broken window at the rear of the building. A total of three teams entered the building to fight the fire and check the stairwell and the neighbouring flats.
According to Mörres, the affected flat is not habitable for the time being after the fire in the bedroom. The family is now staying with relatives for the time being.
The police closed Laufenbergstraße and Friesdorferstraße to traffic during the fire brigade's operation. The closure was to last until around 9 pm. Around 25 firefighters from fire stations 3 and 2, the volunteer fire brigades from Bad Godesberg and the rescue and command service were deployed.
(Original text: Michael Wrobel und Axel Vogel, Translation: Mareike Graepel)