April 26–28 May fair and spring festival: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Ride inline skates through the city, stroll through the May Fair and enjoy spring in the Melbgarten: These and more events can be found in our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
After a cool and rainy start to the week, the weekend offers exciting activities as temperatures rise. In Rheinbach, the fairground rides at the Maikirmes are turning, newcomer bands are rocking the RPZ and Bonn is rolling through the city together: these and other tips for the weekend at a glance.
Rheinbach May Fair
From Friday, rides, funfair stalls, carousels and food stalls will be bustling around the Prümer Wall in Rheinbach. From fast-paced rides to classic bumper cars and three children's carousels, there is something for all ages.
Where: Prümer Wall and Pützstraße, 53359 Rheinbach
When: Friday, 26 April to Wednesday, 1 May Opening times: Friday from 3 pm, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday from 12 pm, Monday and Tuesday from 2 pm. Snacks and drinks are available daily from 12 noon.
Admission: free of charge
Bonn’s rolling!
Whether two, four or eight rollers: On the 17-kilometre route from Alter Zoll to Bad Godesberg Town Hall, participants roll through Bonn together on inline skates, roller skates, skateboards or in wheelchairs. The focus is on the group experience. A music system is used to create the right atmosphere. Start and end: Alter Zoll, 53113 Bonn
When: Sunday, 28 April, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Participation: free of charge, no registration required
Please note: In the event of bad weather, the event will be postponed for safety reasons; helmets are compulsory for participants aged 16 and under.
Toys2Masters quarter finals
The 30th Bonn Newcomer Festival is about to reach the semi-finals. From Tuesday to Friday, there will be a concert with six artists each evening. On Friday, German rap will be performed by BazHed and SIMAH, rock by KÄNK, Silver Leaf and Wellenbrecher and metalcore by From Dark to Light. Together with a jury of experts, the audience will decide which three acts move on to the next round.
Where: RPZ Bonn, Moltkestraße 41, 53173 Bonn
When: Friday, 26 April, admission from 6.15 pm
Tickets: available in advance from the acts of the evening for seven Euro and at the box office for nine Euro
Immunology Day
What do parasites do in our bodies? And how does the immune system influence heart disease? Exciting lectures on the various areas of immunology and walk-in organ models await interested parties on Immunology Day on Bonn's market square. They can also act as researchers themselves and isolate DNA from bananas in an experiment.
Where: Market square and city library, 53111 Bonn
When: Saturday, 27 April, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Spring festival in the Melbgarten
The Melbgarten opens its doors to the public only once a year, for the Spring Festival. On the 1.8-hectare area, plant lovers can expect hardy camellias, primeval sequoias and wild fruit, among other things.
Where: Melbgarten, Nachtigallenweg 66, 53115 Bonn
When: Sunday, 28 April, 10 am to 6 pm
Admission: free of charge, no registration required
Hard throwing II
For the second time, Bonnsai-Frisbeesport Bonn e.V. is organising a disc golf tournament at Hardtbergbad and Derletal. The aim of the sport is to throw a frisbee into a basket from a fixed launch point with as few throws as possible. The 72 starting places have already been filled, and interested spectators are cordially invited.
Where: Hardtbergbad, In der Dehlen 4, 53125 Bonn
When: Sunday, 28 April, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)