Mother warns parents on Facebook Family in Meckenheim suspects kidnap attempt on their son

While the eleven-year-old is on the lookout for his grandfather, a strange man approaches him from some distance. He could have been about the same age as his father, the boy later says, which is about 40. The unknown man stands in front of a black van and tells the eleven-year-old to get in. He will take him straight home, he suggests. At first the boy is not sure whether he is being addressed or an adult woman who is standing a little way behind him. The man insists and repeats his request. Perhaps there has been a mix-up. But when the boy, who finds the whole thing strange, clearly signals refusal a second time, the unknown man gets into his car without a word and drives away. The boy says that he suddenly seemed to be in a hurry.