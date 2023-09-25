Mother warns parents on Facebook Family in Meckenheim suspects kidnap attempt on their son
Meckenheim · There are many untrue stories circulating in social media. But the story of a mother from Meckenheim who says someone tried to kidnap her son is real. So why does she feel she is not being taken seriously by the police?
Alarming for parents: A mother from Meckenheim reported on Facebook that a stranger had tried to lure her eleven-year-old son into his car. The episode allegedly took place in broad daylight on the forecourt of the town hall on Friday, 15 September, at around 7 pm. Is this another fake post to stir up hysteria? We all know that social media is not a reliable source of information - the GA has reported on fake missing persons reports and alleged abductions several times, and the police warn against the uncritical belief in such postings. In this case, however, there is more to it.
Two things are definitely not fake: the mother behind the Facebook profile and her concern.
The incident has unsettled the family, but the woman from Meckenheim talks calmly about what happened and chooses her words carefully. The actual incident can be reconstructed from her report, based on information provided by the eleven-year-old, as follows: Early on Friday evening, the boy was waiting within eyeshot of the town hall for his grandfather to pick him up by car. It is not unusual for minors to be in the general area because of the adjacent school grounds, the sports facilities and the indoor swimming pool.
Man suddenly in a hurry to get away
While the eleven-year-old is on the lookout for his grandfather, a strange man approaches him from some distance. He could have been about the same age as his father, the boy later says, which is about 40. The unknown man stands in front of a black van and tells the eleven-year-old to get in. He will take him straight home, he suggests. At first the boy is not sure whether he is being addressed or an adult woman who is standing a little way behind him. The man insists and repeats his request. Perhaps there has been a mix-up. But when the boy, who finds the whole thing strange, clearly signals refusal a second time, the unknown man gets into his car without a word and drives away. The boy says that he suddenly seemed to be in a hurry.
Shortly afterwards, the eleven-year-old is picked up by his grandfather, as agreed. His mother, who soon learns of the incident, picks up the phone and dials the number of the Meckenheim police station. Details of the ensuing conversation cannot be verified, but the outcome is unhappy: the boy's mother feels she is being brushed off. Pointing out that "nothing had happened", her offer to come directly to the police station with her son was declined, she tells the GA. She was only promised that police patrols in the area would be notified.
The mother feels she has been rebuffed by the police. "To me it sounded like: as long as your child has not actually been abducted, we can't do anything," says the woman from Meckenheim. The case is not on file at the time of our first enquiry with the Bonn police. Police spokesperson Michael Beyer, however, listened to the report. "In principle, we follow up all indications of criminal offences or a dangerous situation. In particular, if there are indications of a 'people approahing children in a suspicious way', we immediately take action, including investigative action, irrespective of any possible criminal relevance," he later said in a written statement.
As a result of the GA investigation, the Meckenheim family was visited by two officers, and the eleven-year-old was able to make a statement in the presence of his mother. The questioning did not reveal much more than the clues already mentioned, the strange man was said to have had brown hair. In a further conversation with our editorial staff, the mother says she has mixed feelings about the police's efforts: "They were definitely nice and praised him because he reacted correctly. But my impression was that they didn't believe him, and my son noticed that too. I think that's a pity."
Police emphasise that they take tips seriously
The mother doesn't think it was a case of mistaken identity - if the unknown person had wanted to pick up another child, he would hardly have left the car park without having done so, she argues. Moreover, she believes her son to be reliable and does not buy the idea of a fictitious or imaginary episode. "That's the only reason I posted it on Facebook," she emphasises. In return, she says, she received many appreciative letters from other parents. The Bonn police explained that tips such as the eleven-year-old's would be forwarded "to the competent criminal investigation department for analysis and evaluation" - also to counteract the spread of unverified information in the social media.
This is the first time the Meckenheim family has been involved in such a case, and for the time being they have taken a few safety measures of their own. Their son is currently being taken everywhere and picked up, the mother reports. After his experience, the eleven-year-old has reservations about going to his friends' houses alone or meeting them outside. The matter is not going away: "We have talked about it a lot, but we still have a bad feeling".
Police give tips on how parents should react
When children talk about being approached or even harassed by a stranger, parents should remain calm, convey reassurance and praise the child for coming forward. "Believe the child and listen carefully to his or her account without 'probing' or reproaching them" says a police guide for parents. Afterwards, parents should immediately call the police on the emergency number 110 so that they can react quickly.
As a preventive measure, the police advise parents not to put their child's name visibly on their school bag or clothing so that strangers cannot use this information to feign familiarity. Parents should also insist that their children stick to agreements and are punctual, which they can also do by setting a good example themselves. Also, children should always know how to reach their parents if necessary.
A further piece of advice is to let children go to school or to the playground together with others, if possible. Police experience also shows that perpetrators give up their plans when children ask adults for help, for example by ringing a doorbell. Therefore, parents should look for "rescue islands" such as shops or doctors' offices together with their children.
With regard to the danger of being lured into a car by strangers, the police advise keeping your distance as a basic rule of conduct. Here, too, one's own example helps: if you are on foot with children and talk to a driver, you shouild not lean down out of politeness. That it is suspicious when an adult driver asks a child for directions should also be communicated.
As children are sometimes inclined to accept the authority of adults, even strangers, parents should convey that they do not have to respond to a stranger's shout or request: "The police's experience from many victim interviews has shown that your child sometimes needs your explicit permission to do this."
If you have any questions, the Crime Prevention and Victim Protection Bureau is available on 0228/157676. Anyone who can provide information about the incident at Meckenheim town hall on 15 September, please report it to the police. If anyone can clear up the case as a case of mistaken identity, the GA asks to be contacted. lex
Original text: By Alexander C. Barth / Translation: Jean Lennox