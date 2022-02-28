Help for Ukraine : Meckenheimers start aid transport

Stefan Pohl and Brigitte Kuchta from Meckenheim organising the aid transport for the people in Ukraine. Foto: privat

Meckenheim The project "Meckenheim helps" has supported many victims of last year’s flood. On Wednesday, it will send an aid transport to the Polish-Ukrainian border.

In the aftermath of the July 2021 flood, women and men from Meckenheim created the project "Meckenheim hilft" ("Meckenheim helps"). The volunteers have been actively helping the flood victims ever since. Moved by the war in Ukraine, Brigitte Kuchta and Stefan Pohl and their helpers have now taken on another major project: They are sending an aid transport over 1500 kilometres to various refugee camps on the southern section of the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Businessman Stefan Pohl, one of the initiators of "Meckenheim hilft" said, "Live in the medie, we all saw what’s happening right now less than 2000 kilometres away on the eastern edge of Europe. Overnight, the citizens of one country have become war refugees, and thousands of them are streaming west to neighbouring Poland."

Food is urgently needed

He says that personal contacts have told him that some conditions at the border are chaotic. "Some of the people who are arriving couldn’t take anything with them except the clothes on their back as they fled Russian shelling. We want to help quickly and unbureaucratically."

The relief operation has a considerable stock of relief material, but urgently needs imperishable food including baby food, hygiene articles, disinfectants and drinks. This is because they cannot and do not want to divert the stock held for the flood victims, which is still in high demand.

Cuddly toys for the children

Another problem: "Meckenheim hilft" does not accept cash donations. Again, Pohl comments: "We have always limited ourselves to donations in kind. This now means that we are faced with the problem of financing. According to current planning, we will drive the distance of 1500 kilometres twice with four transporters and face fuel costs of about 3000 euros. There is no question that we will drive, come what may, but we’re not yet sure how we will cover the costs. Which is why we are happy about any form of support."

The team of "Meckenheim hilft" has already been packing diligently, under the direction of helper Friedel Groß. Brigitte Kuchta: "People on the Polish-Ukrainian border need different things than the people in the flood area. They don’t need tools and similar things at the moment. They need to get fed, quench their thirst, be warmly clothed and stay healthy." The refugees are mainly women and children, as adult men are not allowed to leave the country. Kuchta continued, "To put a smile on the children's faces, we have a supply of cuddly toys freshly disinfected and packed.

Anyone wishing to donate food can drop it off on Tuesday, March 1, starting at 2 p.m. at Buschstraße 13 in the Kottenforst industrial park. The aid convoy, carried out exclusively by volunteers, will set of at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, 2 March.

Original article: Hans-Peter Fuss