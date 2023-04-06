Gastronomy in Bad Godesberg Michael Gossler is the new chef de cuisine at Rheinhotel Dreesen

Info

The weather is gradually improving, the sun is shining longer from the blue sky, so it's no wonder that beer gardens in the region have started reopening. You can relax once again in various restaurants in and around Bonn.

Starting at Easter, the beer garden of the Rheinaue Park Restaurant will be open (weather permitting) on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays and from May daily. The Waldesruh forest restaurant in Wachtberg-Villiprott is open again (Mondays to Saturdays from 12 noon, Sundays and public holidays from 11 a.m.). The outdoor area of the Bastei on Von-Sandt-Ufer in Bad Godesberg will open at the end of April/beginning of May.