Gastronomy in Bad Godesberg Michael Gossler is the new chef de cuisine at Rheinhotel Dreesen
Rüngsdorf · With Michael Gossler, the Rheinhotel Dreesen has a new head chef. Since February, he has been serving guests his creations, which combine French, German, alpine and Asian cuisine. The Frankfurt-born chef is not exactly a stranger in Bonn.
New beer benches are still neatly packed in the large Rheinhotel Dreesen beer garden. Gardeners are buzzing around getting the greenery and plants in shape for the start of the 2023 beer garden season on Thursday afternoon. With them for the first time is Michael Gossler. The 39-year-old is the new chef de cuisine. In other words, he is responsible for what goes on the plates in the beer garden. This will include the classic bratwurst, but also a range for vegetarians. There will also be a Krainer sausage on the menu, an Austrian speciality which is one symbol of Gossler's culinary influences. His creations are a combination of French, German, alpine and Asian cuisine. In this way, he can take his guests on a culinary journey through the different regions and seasons.
Michael Gossler lives in Meckenheim
As reported, the former chef de cuisine, Michelin star chef Marcus Bunzel, had left the Rheinhotel Dreesen after only one year in October 2022. Hotel owner Fritz Dreesen made the matter public at a meeting of the association Kunst & Kultur Bad Godesberg. They parted "on good terms". Bunzel had always commuted to Bad Godesberg and now had a job near his home.
Michael Gossler, who was born in Frankfurt, is not a complete stranger to Bonn, having already cooked for five years at Nees in the botanical gardens of Bonn University. He lives in Meckenheim with his wife and son. Gossler learned his trade at the Tigerpalast in Frankfurt am Main. He then worked at the Kameha Frankfurt and at Silk and Micro in the Cocoon Club run by Austrian chef Mario Lohninger. Now he is spoiling guests directly on the Rhine in the "Gobelin" restaurant of the Rheinhotel Dreesen. "I am very happy to be able to work in such a traditional house," says Gossler. He has every freedom to try things out in the kitchen and to experiment with the team.
In total, he has ten employees in the kitchen. New creations are developed in the team. "As a chef, Michael Gossler represents an unconventional, exciting approach. He attaches great importance to the flavour as well as the quality of the dishes. Our guests can experience every day that he goes to work in the kitchen with full commitment and great passion to perfect every culinary detail. We are very happy to have found an absolute enrichment for our team with him," says hotel director Christof Keller.
He describes his cooking style as "honest".
Gossler says he found his love of alpine cuisine mainly through his previous jobs. His motivation is to serve these dishes to guests in a modern style. He and his wife travelled extensively through Thailand, and these impressions are reflected in his dishes. He likes to work with spicy ingredients, but also with a sweet touch - after all, some dishes can be interpreted in a new way. He describes his own cooking style as "honest".
When the Dreesen beer garden opens on Thursday, there will not only be Gossler's new menu, but also a new way to order food and drinks. You can look at the menu via QR code, and order and pay digitally.
The 39-year-old chef de cuisine can best switch off from the hustle and bustle and stress in the kitchen at home in Meckenheim when he jogs through the orchards. When asked if he regularly cooks for himself, Gossler just laughs: "No, on my day off my wife cooks, and she's really good at it," he says.
Original text: Maximilian Mühlens
Translation: Jean Lennox