Open air concerts on the KunstRasen Mika and Beth Ditto are coming to Bonn

Controversial rapper Bushido will be performing in his hometown of Bonn on 10 August. After the big arena concerts of the current "König für immer" tour were already sold out in some cities, tour promoter Concertbüro Zahlmann GmbH announced dates for three more open air concerts, including at KunstRasen in Bonn. After eight years away from the stage, these three shows mark the finale of what the organisers say is Bushido's biggest tour ever. "I have always loved to play live for my fans. In the past few years, this has not been possible due to many challenges in our lives," the rapper is quoted as saying. "So I'm even more excited now that it's going to happen in the not so distant future."