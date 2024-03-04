Open air concerts on the KunstRasen Mika and Beth Ditto are coming to Bonn
Bonn · The KunstRasen season starts in Bonn at the end of June. The New York band The National will kick things off. The organisers have now announced the next artists. Alongside the reunited band Gossip, the colourful pop star Mika will be on stage in Bonn.
When the young pop artist Mika sent his debut single "Grace Kelly" into the race for top of the charts in 2007, the world was at his feet. With his high, slightly exalted voice, he sang his way into people's hearts. His first two albums, 'Life in Cartoon Motion' and 'The Boy Who Knew Too Much', also went down a storm.
The singer is coming to Germany for three concerts this year with his latest album "Que ta tête fleurisse toujours", his first to be sung entirely in French. He will be in Berlin in April, and his second stop will be Bonn's KunstRasen on 29 July. Mika’s real name is Michael Holbrook Penniman. He is the son of a Lebanese mother and an American father, and he is a passionate traveller between contrasting worlds. His family fled civil war in Lebanon for Paris when he was a baby. He later moved to London.
After a classical music education, Mika tried his hand at pop music in 2006. Success soon followed. He is a truly European artist: in recent years he has been a judge on the Italian version of 'X Factor' and the French version of 'The Voice'. The Brit also hosted the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin two years ago. In February 2023, Mika released his first soundtrack for the French film "Zodi et Tehu: freres du desert", for which he collaborated with more than 160 musicians from around the world. Tickets for his concert in Bonn went on sale this Friday, 1 March at 15:00. Tickets are available here.
Reunited: Beth Ditto and Gossip
After splitting up eight years ago, US band Gossip ("Heavy Cross") with front woman Beth Ditto are returning to the stage with a new album. On 21 August, they will also be unleashing their explosive musical energy at Bonn's KunstRasen. The album "Real Power", which was announced for 22nd March, was mixed once again by legendary producer Rick Rubin. The first single from the album, "Crazy Again", was released last November. "The song is about being in love and feeling safe," says Beth Ditto. "Real Power", the album's title track, was released shortly afterwards as the second single. According to the organisers, more than 45,000 tickets have already been sold for the new KunstRasen season.
Bushido in Bonn
Controversial rapper Bushido will be performing in his hometown of Bonn on 10 August. After the big arena concerts of the current "König für immer" tour were already sold out in some cities, tour promoter Concertbüro Zahlmann GmbH announced dates for three more open air concerts, including at KunstRasen in Bonn. After eight years away from the stage, these three shows mark the finale of what the organisers say is Bushido's biggest tour ever. "I have always loved to play live for my fans. In the past few years, this has not been possible due to many challenges in our lives," the rapper is quoted as saying. "So I'm even more excited now that it's going to happen in the not so distant future."
ZZ Top and Greta van Fleet will also perform
German fans have loved ZZ Top ever since they performed live on ARD Rockpalast in Essen's Grugahalle on 19 April 1980. Next year, the US Southern rock band headed by guitarist and singer Billy Gibbons, who are famous for their music and their long beards, will be back in Germany. They have chosen Bonn's KunstRasen for their only NRW concert, and they’ll be here on 5 July, promoter ELH Promotion has announced. Bassist Dusty Hill, who died in 2021, will be replaced by Elwood Francis, who was the band's guitar technician for many years.
British pop-rock band Keane are also coming to KunstRasen, the organisers announced. The quartet will play at the open-air venue on 7 August. Keane rose to fame in the early 2000s with songs such as "Somewhere only we know" and "Everybody's changing".
The US band Greta Van Fleet will be on stage on 3 July 2024. The members of Greta Van Fleet are in their mid-twenties and describe their main influences as the great bands of the 1960s and 1970s, including Led Zeppelin, The Cream, Jefferson Airplane and The Doors. ELH Promotion have also announced a concert on 18 August by German singer-songwriter Lea, who has reached gold status with her latest album 'Treppenhaus'.
The National open the season
The opening of the KunstRasen season on 27 June 2024 will be a real treat: New York indie rockers The National will be here for their only German appearance in their European tour. Celebrated by fans and critics alike for almost a quarter of a century, the quintet is made up of brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner, Bryan and Scott Devendorf and the idiosyncratic, charismatic singer Matt Berninger.
The National released two albums in 2023: "First two pages of Frankenstein" in April, followed by "Laugh track" in September. After a concert in Berlin at the beginning of October, the magazine "Musikexpress" was full of praise: "The band has reached a new zenith, has found itself and presented itself anew. The National are always great live, but on Saturday night they were in a league of their own."
Jamie Cullum brings jazz to the KunstRasen
Another guest on the open-air stage is Jamie Cullum. Twenty years ago, the British pianist and singer catapulted himself into the premier league of the international jazz scene with his Grammy-nominated album 'Twentysomething'. It became the best-selling album by a British jazz artist, and Cullum's extraordinary stage presence led critics to dub him the Robbie Williams of jazz. With a repertoire that ranges from Cole Porter to Ed Sheeran, from Billie Holiday to Rihanna, from Duke Ellington to Radiohead, he turns his concerts into veritable live music parties. On 26 July, after a long absence from Bonn, he will be at KunstRasen.
The Italian Zucchero will also be back. After his acclaimed performance in 2017, he will be on the open-air stage on 11 July.
Schiller's "Sommerlust" tour
It has been known for some time that the electronic romantic Schiller will be at Bonn's KunstRasen on 23 August as part of his "Sommerlust" open-air tour, "immersing his audience in fascinating lights and breathtaking soundscapes." Together with the album 'Illuminate', which was released in March 2023, Christopher von Deylen, as he is known by his real name, now has nine number 1 hits and eleven top 10 albums.
Anyone who loves the disco, soul and funk era of the 1970s will get their money's worth on 4 July 2024: Nile Rogers & Chic and Kool & The Gang will play a double bill on the KunstRasen with the sound of the 1970s and 80s. Nile Rodgers became famous with his band Chic and their biggest hit "Le Freak". In the 1980s he produced hits for the likes of David Bowie, Madonna, Daftpunk and Beyoncé. Kool & The Gang will provide more hits, guaranteeing "Ce-le-braaaaa-tion" for the fans.
Korn to rock the KunstRasen
Meanwhile, Nu Metal fans can look forward to Korn. The US band will rock the KunstRasen on Monday 19 August. The five musicians launched a whole genre with their debut album. Since then, the band has sold more than 40 million records worldwide, won two Grammys and played in countless countries. Their concerts in 2024 will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album.
Pur and Silbermond also in Bonn
Also confirmed for 9 August (Friday) in Bonn's Rheinaue are pop schlager band Pur - "Germany's most successful band" in the words of the organisers. Silbermond have also been confirmed. The four-piece pop-rock band from Bautzen will come to the Kunstrasen in Bonn's Rheinaue on 17 August (Saturday).
There is also news from Cologne's "Weltstars auf dem Roncalliplatz" concert series. In its fifth season, Bonn concert promoter Ernst-Ludwig Hartz Promotion will present pianist, rapper and gifted entertainer Chilly Gonzales on 25 July. "I am delighted to announce that I will be playing an exclusive Cologne 2024 concert at Roncalliplatz in my favourite city," said Gonzales in the announcement.
(Original text: Bernhard Hartmann/Translation: Jean Lennox)