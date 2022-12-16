GA Advent calendar in the Siebengebirge : Mikhail Gorbachev and other prominent guests have slept here

Some prominent guests have passed through the doors to the Presidential Suite at the Grandhotel Petersberg. Foto: Frank Homann

Königswinter A number of prominent guests have passed through the door to the Presidential Suite at the Grandhotel Petersberg in Königswinter. For former U.S. President Bill Clinton, even a jogging track was laid out on the hotel grounds.

What do Nelson Mandela, Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin have in common? All three have walked through the doors to the Presidential Suite at the Steigenberger Grandhotel on the Petersberg. Now the GA has been allowed to open the doors to the suite in Königswinter for its Advent calendar. According to Katrin Deberling, the hotel's marketing manager, besides the prominent guests already mentioned, the singer Julio Iglesias, writer Henning Mankell and Japanese ex-emperor Akihito were also guests here. For them, security had to be guaranteed: "Certain doors are made of steel, so they are also bulletproof," explains Deberling. In addition, he says, there is a special entrance from which a separate elevator operates.

The suite is about 230 square meters, the ceiling is almost four meters high. The two bedrooms each include an ensuite bathroom, whose white marble tiles seem almost overpowering. Dining room, lounge and a terrace with views of the Rhine and the Siebengebirge complete the suite. "In 2019, the entire hotel was renovated, with the chandeliers and stucco on the ceilings being preserved, but the suite was renewed from the ground up," Deberling says. A night in this room costs about 1,500 euros.

Special jogging track created for Bill Clinton