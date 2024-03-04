Weather in and around Bonn Mild weekend only lasted for a short time
Bonn · Over the weekend, the weather in Bonn and the surrounding region showed its friendly side, with temperatures rising above the 15 degree mark. With the new week, the spring-like weather is over for the time being. Here is the forecast.
People in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) were able to enjoy some spring-like weather on Sunday before it turned grey and uncomfortable again at the start of the new week. After temperatures of up to 17 degrees and plenty of sunshine, the new week began with heavy cloud cover and much cooler temperatures.
According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there could be some drizzle on Monday, but it will be mostly dry. Tuesday could see a little more rain. Instead of a spring-like 17 degrees, temperatures will rise to around ten degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
Towards the middle of the week, the airflow will reverse, resulting in higher air pressure, said a DWD spokeswoman. From the second half of the week, there will be a chance of sunshine again - but it will be cooler than the past weekend.