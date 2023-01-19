ARD production about the federal city : Millions of viewers tune in for "Bonn" miniseries

The ARD miniseries is set in Bonn in the 1950s. Foto: ARD/Odeon Fiction/Kai Schulz

Bonn The mini-series "Bonn" enjoyed brisk viewing figures on Tuesday: almost four million people watched the ARD series. On Wednesday evening, the thriller is already going into the next round.

The drama series "Bonn - Old Friends, New Enemies" attracted around 3.83 million viewers to the television on Tuesday evening. The ARD series' share of exactly 14 per cent was only surpassed by "Dschungelcamp" (20.2 per cent).

The TV series, which stars actors such as Mercedes Müller, Sebastian Blomberg and Max Riemelt, focuses on Bonn in the 1950s. Among other things, it is about the rope networks in the still active Nazi milieu as well as a young woman who tries to gain a position in a male-dominated society.

The film was shot in Bonn, Bad Godesberg, Cologne, Euskirchen and Prague, among other places. The film team says it was special to shoot at original locations. In the summer of 2021, filming took place on the banks of the Rhine in Bad Godesberg, among other places.

The complete series has been available in the ARD media library since 11 January. On television, the series continues with two episodes on Wednesday and next Tuesday at 8.15 pm. The series will be available on Blu-ray and DVD from 27 January.