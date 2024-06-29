Manhunt for two girls, 11 and 13, cancelled Missing children from Bonn found safe and sound
Bonn · The two missing girls from Bonn have been found unharmed. The 11- and 13-year-old school friends had disappeared without a trace on Thursday. The Bonn police therefore launched a search and provided pictures on Friday.
The two missing girls aged eleven and 13 from Bonn were found safe and sound on Friday evening, according to the police. Their parents had previously called the Bonn police because the girls had not returned home since Thursday afternoon. That evening, the police cancelled the manhunt for the girls, including a mugshot.
What had happened? Early on Friday morning, the father had reported his 13-year-old daughter missing to the police. After an intensive search of possible locations and enquiries with relatives, friends and acquaintances, he called the police at 1.45 am. Her eleven-year-old friend was also missing.
According to the police, the two girls had met at around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon and then travelled to Bonn city centre. They had not returned home since then. As the Bonn police announced on Friday evening, there were indications that the girls may have been in Dortmund. However, they were not found there.
After there were no further clues as to the current whereabouts of the girls, the Bonn police published a photo of the missing girls with the consent of both parents.
(Original Text: Dierk Himstedt, Translation: Mareike Graepel)