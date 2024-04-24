15-year-old from Hesse Missing Sabrina W. could be in Bonn
Bonn · 15-year-old Sabrina W. from Schwalmstadt is missing. According to the police, she could be in Bonn.
15-year-old Sabrina W. from Schwalmstadt in Hesse has been missing since 12 April. According to the Homberg police (Schwalm-Eder district), the girl left her parents' home in Schwalmstadt at around eight o'clock on 12 April with an unknown destination.
According to the police in Hesse, there are indications that the missing girl may also be in the Bonn area at times. Information can be obtained from the Schwalmstadt police station on 06691-9430 or any other police station.
The 15-year-old is currently said to have black, shoulder-length hair, unlike in the photo. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black leather jacket, a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white Nike Air trainers.
Original text: GA
Translation: Mareike Graepel