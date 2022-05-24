Infectious diseases : Monkeypox suspected in 45-year-old Cologne man

Monkeypox under the electron microscope. Foto: dpa/Cynthia S. Goldsmith

Cologne/Düsseldorf There is a suspected case of monkeypox infection in Cologne. The case concerns a 45-year-old man who had returned from holiday.

There is a suspected case of monkeypox infection in Cologne. A man showing typical symptoms of the disease is under quarantine at home, the city announced on Monday. The test result is still pending. The man is a 45-year-old man who had returned from a holiday. The man is not allowed to leave his flat, according to the city.

On Friday, a case of monkeypox was confirmed in Munich for the first time in Germany. The monkeypox virus usually causes only mild symptoms, but can also be severe. It is transmitted mainly through direct contact or contact with contaminated materials. Transmission via droplets in the air - which is probably very rare - is also possible over shorter distances.

According to the North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of Health, there is no connection in NRW to the case in Munich. In the case in Cologne, the ministry assumes the contact occurred through an outbreak of monkeypox on Gran Canaria.

Meanwhile, the city of Düsseldorf gives the all-clear in the case of the monkeypox infected person being treated in Munich. This person had indeed previously just visited Düsseldorf. However, a spokeswoman for the city of Düsseldorf said on Monday that the health authority in Munich had determined that the stay in the Düsseldorf city area had taken place before the patient was actually infected with the monkeypox virus. According to the statement, the infection only occurred during a stopover on the journey to Munich.

