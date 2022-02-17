One pupil per class according to estimates affected : More and more pupils in Bonn suffer from psychological problems

When lessons and homework cause psychological problems, pupils at the Helmholtz-Gymnasium can seek professional help. Foto: dpa-tmn/Silvia Marks

Bonn The number of pupils in Bonn suffering from mental illness continues to increase. The Corona pandemic also has its share in this. Many young people show interest in prevention events on their own initiative.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

For years, people have spent their free time together, they know their friends’ interests and hobbies, joint activities determine afternoons and weekends. But when a classmate suddenly withdraws for no apparent reason, isolates himself and no longer wants to have contact, that is always an alarm signal. "Distance is always a sign that you have problems," Michael Mälchers, a teacher at the Helmholtz Gymnasium in Duisdorf, knows all too well.

For a good ten years now, the grammar school has been cooperating under his leadership with the association "Hilfe für psychisch Kranke Bonn/Rhein-Sieg" (Help for the Mentally Ill Bonn/Rhine-Sieg), which has been informing educational institutions in Bonn and the region about mental illness and pointing out possibilities for help with the information project "Soul Meets School" since 2002. Within the framework of the offer, affected persons as well as experts inform the pupils about different mental illnesses and give concrete tips on how to deal with those affected. The aim is to break down prejudices and inform about the possibilities of modern therapies, preventive measures and offers of help. "Because mental illnesses are still considered a taboo subject in society, information and counselling in the sense of prevention and inclusion are very important for the next generation," explains the Duisdorf secondary school teacher.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

The "Soul Meets School" measure was primarily aimed at middle and high school students. "In the course of time, it became clear that we also had to focus on the younger ones in order to take into account all children and young people who might be affected by a mental illness," says Mälcher.

As early as 2008, the association "Hilfe für psychisch Kranke Bonn/Rhein-Sieg" (Help for the Mentally Ill Bonn/Rhine-Sieg) organised the first full-day training events for educators. In 2014, a workshop for parents was added in order to include the important home environment in the process of information, counselling and prevention work. In the context of these events, those affected as well as their relatives also repeatedly describe their personal history of the disease.

"I estimate that the topic affects at least one pupil per class"

Since 2008, the VR-Banken Foundation has supported this initiative with up to 68,500 euros. Just this month, there was another donation of 15,000 euros for this work. "The project "Soul Meets School" of the association "Hilfe für Psychisch Kranke" (Help for the Mentally Ill) has impressed and convinced us so much that we have already supported it several times since 2008 with funds from our foundation," says Monique Rüdell, Chairwoman of the Foundation Board of the VR-Bank Bonn Foundation.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

"I estimate that the topic affects at least one pupil per class," Michael Mälchers reflects. This is also shown by the fact that the response to the offer at his school is great among the young people. "60 to 80 percent of a year group are interested in the project, which we always offer before the summer holidays," says the educator.

"We are experiencing an increase in mental illness among children and young people. This was already the case before Corona, but the pandemic has further aggravated the situation, which is also reflected in the school environment. In fact, we have never had so many requests for our educational and prevention events," explains Angela Ehlert, board member and project manager "Soul Meets School“.

Even after ten years, the workshops at Helmholtz-Gymnasium are still particularly important to Michael Mälchers. "It is necessary to get the topic out of the taboo zone and talk openly about the illness and show offers of help. We have already arranged a date for 2022 because we think the topic is more urgent than ever before," says the senior teacher at Helmholtz-Gymnasium.

Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel