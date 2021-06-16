Open-Air at the Römerbad : More artists and noise protection for BonnLive

Querbeat performs at BonnLive. Foto: Stefan János Wágner

Bonn Bonn can look forward to more artists at open-air concerts of BonnLive. About 3000 guests should come together. The organizers are concerned about noise protection.

Last year they set up a concept for 2000 visitors in the Rheinaue, this year the BonnLive Kulturgarten expects around 3000 guests on the meadow at Römerbad. After the start had to be postponed by two weeks due to corona, the organizers, brothers Julian and Simon Reininger and Sandro Heinemann, report that the incidence numbers in Bonn dropped so quickly that visitors are now allowed to move a little closer together. "More guests, more fun, more artists," they say: Querbeat, Paul Van Dyk and Knossi, Die Atzen & Friends will now be on stage now. In addition, the Green Juice Festival celebrates a small guest appearance.

And what about the noise protection at the edge of the residential area? "The sound plays in the direction of the Rhine, so the sound goes away from the surrounding residents," Julian Reininger explains to GA. "Our noise forecast has shown that we can comply with the specified values despite nearby residents. In addition, we have booked extra technology that significantly reduces the propagation of the sound. And with the sum of shows, we also have a lot of theater and comedy on stage with us, where it will probably be really quiet."

Shortly before the final launch on June 30, BonnLive have also been able to secure additional artists for Kulturgarten 2021. The newcomers are led by Querbeat, Paul Van Dyk as well as Knossi, Die Atzen & Friends. In addition, acts such as the Rammstein tribute band Völkerball, the German indie pop band Von Wegen Lisbeth, the Berlin hip-hop duo Zugezogen Maskulin, the acoustic pop band Liedfett and the hardcore troupe Angerfist & Tha Playah could be signed up. The program is rounded off by Lugatti & 9ine, poetry slam Im Untergrund and the Green Juice Special. As is known, the festival in Neu-Vilich has had to suspend again this year because of the pandemic. Now the organizers want to offer fans a little consolation on August 21 with Sondaschule, Rogers and Smile And Burn. "Since our youth we have organized the Green Juice Festival annually. The fact that we now had to sit out twice due to the pandemic, we did not want to quit. For this reason, we will celebrate a fully Corona-compliant Green Juice party in the Kulturgarten 2021 full of anticipation," said Simon Reininger, also managing director of BonnLive.

"After the disappointment of the necessary postponement of the June concerts and the cancellation of the public viewing, we are all the more delighted to be able to round off the already diverse program of the Kulturgarten 2021 with more fantastic artists," says Julian Reininger, managing director of BonnLive, full of anticipation for the soon to begin Bonn Kulturgarten summer. In addition, even more visitors will now be allowed - as in 2020 - to sit in a deckchair plot or at a beer table.

"Our hygiene concept in 2020 in the Rheinaue was perfect. Playing in front of a half-empty lawn would have been half the fun," emphasizes Sandro Heinemann, also managing director of BonnLive. Thanks to the further decline in Corona incidences and the approval of the City of Bonn, it is now possible to set up ten deck chairs in one plot. A beer bench set may be shared by up to eight people. So, in total, the plan is for just over 3000 visitors.

In the run-up to the Kulturgarten, the Telekom Open Air will take place as planned between June 18 and 27. Among others, will be the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn, Räuber, 257ers, Razz and other guests.

Advance ticket sales for the relaunched events begin on June 16 at 10 a.m. Due to the expansion of capacity, tickets are once again available for the shows that are already sold out. They can be purchased at www.bonnlive.com