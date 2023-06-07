At the Beuel Comprehensive School: More space for role-playing at the FeenCon

The first event at the IGS was a trial run for the organisers and the city. Conclusion: "It went well last year," says Markus Pomorin, first chairman of the GFR. "We got so much encouragement after the last FeenCon, which got off to such a good start." The concept has been convincing on the whole, and now role-players are allowed into 26 classrooms in one wing of the building, and there will also be stalls in the foyer as well as a stage programme with a costume competition, discussion rounds, performances, live circuits and more. Young game developers and authors will also present themselves at an awards ceremony to encourage creative minds. As usual, there will be stalls by publishers and other theme-related vendors in the gymnasiums, readings partly in tents, demonstrations, the indispensable Saturday night show and Lehmann's as caterer again.