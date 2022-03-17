Fire in the Rainforest House : More than 130 animals killed in fire at Cologne Zoo

Fire brigade emergency personnel at the tropical house of Cologne Zoo. Foto: dpa/Mirko Wolf

Cologne A fire broke out at Cologne Zoo on Tuesday evening. Many animals fell victim to the flames, including rare species.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

More than 130 animals died in the fire in the rainforest house of Cologne Zoo. Various birds, fish and several flying foxes were involved, the zoo announced on Wednesday.

Some of the dead animals belonged to very rare species from the conservation breeding programme. In an initial assessment, the zoo had reported "few birds" had died. No people were injured in the fire.

The fire broke out in the intermediate ceiling to the basement, where several cable ducts run, the zoo announced on Wednesday, citing experts from the fire investigation. Arson has been ruled out. The smoke had drifted from the basement into the free-flight hall above, where the animals were housed. The amount of damage is still unclear.

Southeast Asian animals live in the rainforest house, which was opened in 2000. Clean-up and cleaning work is currently underway. The house remains closed to visitors for the time being. Otherwise, the zoo is open regularly.