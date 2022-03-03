Student rally in Bonn : More than 3,000 people demonstrate against the war in Ukraine

Marching off on the Hofgartenwiese. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn More than 3,000 opponents of the war in Ukraine marched through the city centre of Bonn to stand up for peace. A student initiative had called for the protest, which began on the Hofgartenwiese.

According to the police, more than 3,000 demonstrators came to the Hofgartenwiese for a peace rally against the war in Ukraine. A student initiative had called for the event. The crowd calmly made their way through the pedestrian zone with their colourful banners - just passing through Markt, Friedensplatz and Maxstraße to Frankenbad.

The university also condemned the invasion of the Russian troops and showed solidarity with the people in Ukraine. In the evening, the main building was illuminated with the Ukrainian national colours blue and yellow.

"United against war & aggression" is the motto of another rally this Thursday from 6 p.m. in front of the Old Town Hall. The event is organised by the Bonn-Ukraine Solidarity Initiative under the leadership of Pavlo Hrosul.