Survey : More than threequarters of people in NRW call for state-wide 2G regulation

More than threequarters of the people in North Rhine-Westphalia are in favour of a nationwide 2G regulation. Foto: dpa/Marijan Murat

A large majority of people in North Rhine-Westphalia are in favour of only allowing vaccinated and recovered people access to facilities that are not part of their daily needs. In other federal states, the approval is much lower.

More than threequarters of the people in North Rhine-Westphalia demand a nationwide 2G regulation in view of rising corona numbers. This is the result of a representative survey conducted by the opinion research institute Civey on behalf of our editorial team. 76 percent of the respondents are in favour of only allowing vaccinated and recovered people access to facilities that are not part of their daily needs. Only 21 percent of the people in NRW are of the opposite opinion. The rest (3 percent) are undecided on the question.

Two-thirds (66 percent) even answer the question whether access restrictions should apply to the unvaccinated with "Yes, definitely“.

The opposition in the North Rhine-Westphalian state parliament has already spoken out in favour of a state-wide 2G regulation. Opposition leader Thomas Kutschaty (SPD) demanded the introduction of a consistent 2G rule as well as a reactivation of the compulsory mask in class and the rapid establishment of a decentralised and low-threshold infrastructure for vaccination services.

Comprehensive 2G regulation: least approval in Saxony

With 76 percent in favour, North Rhine-Westphalia is the front-runner in the demand for a nationwide 2G regulation. In the old federal states, an average of 73 percent of respondents agree with the proposal, while 23 percent reject it. The approval in the new federal states is significantly lower: The average approval there is only 60 percent. More than one in three (36 percent) reject the proposal.

Bringing up the rear at the state level is Saxony: there, only 52 percent of those surveyed call for a nationwide 2G regulation. 42 percent are against it.

For its representative surveys, the opinion research institute Civey only counts the votes of registered and verified internet users who have provided data such as age, place of residence and gender. The votes are weighted according to a scientific procedure according to the composition of the population per federal state. For the question, the responses of 5,069 participants were taken into account in the period from November 8–9. The values are rounded using the Hare-Niemeyer method. The statistical error for the North Rhine-Westphalian values is 2.8 percentage points.

Original text: Sandra Liermann