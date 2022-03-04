Dangerous and exhausting journey : More Ukrainian refugees arrive in Bonn

Artem, Ekaterina, Anastasia, Victoria and Svetlana are being accommodated in the former boys' boarding school of the Aloisius College in Bad Godesberg. Foto: Maximilian Mühlens

Bonn After the exhausting ordeal of fleeing the war, Ukrainians feel welcome in Bonn. Women with children report on the horrors back home. A young correspondent and her father have managed to escape from Kiev. They all have hope that Putin will soon be stopped.

Ekaterina, Svetlana and Anastasia can be seen smiling now and then. The three women are sitting on colorful chairs in a room of the former boys' boarding school of the Aloisius College (a secondary school in Bad Godesberg called Ako for short). The 42-, 40- and 20-year-olds only smile because of the gratitude they are feeling. What the three Ukrainian women have experienced in the past few days can hardly be described. They fled Ukraine by car, bus and on foot. Until they arrived in Bad Godesberg, they had to endure many hardships and also pain. But now they are safe, and many people are taking care of them. "We can't believe that we are here now. That everyone is so nice and helping us," said Svetlana. She heard about refugee camps, about cramped conditions and that people also steal there. The fact that they have now found a temporary new place to stay at Ako makes them very happy. She emphasizes this again and again.

Ekaterina and Svetlana are sisters. Together with their children, they fled a week ago from their Ukrainian hometown, which is located in the north of the country, near the Belarusian border. They have yet to witness shelling and destruction. Svetlana was able to bring her 16-year-old daughter Victoria and Ekaterina was able to bring her daughter Anastasia and 14-year-old brother Artem. Ekaterina hopes that one of her sons will now join her in Bonn.

Residency status Financial support and medical care According to Barbara Löcherbach, the city spokeswoman, all the departments within the city administration that deal with the refugee problem want to help however they can, even if some situations call for an unconventional approach. The question of state support for refugees from Ukraine is currently not regulated at either federal or state level. It has to do with residency status. Those who entered the country before the outbreak of the war, for example, did so for 90 days as part of a visa-free visit, according to Löcherbach. In terms of residence law, they are visitors/vacationers, he said. "We therefore advise all people from Ukraine to visit the immigration office." There, Ukrainian nationals will be looked after in such a way that a return trip is not required even if the visa-free visit period expires. A decision by the Conference of Ministers of the Interior on the question of who is responsible for granting assistance to Ukrainian refugees is still pending. Löcherbach: The Office for Social Affairs and Housing has already arranged this week that all applications for financial support or medical care will be directed to the Oxfordstrasse 19 office, which provides benefits under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act (AsylbLG). These benefits also ensure health insurance coverage for the refugees. In urgent cases, a declaration of coverage of costs is issued, with which the affected person can seek medical treatment. In case of medical emergencies, the affected person can be admitted to a hospital and receive emergency care. The costs are subsequently reimbursed to the hospital by the Office for Social Affairs and Housing.

Waiting for signs of life from family

Although the five of them look strong on the outside, we can only guess how they are feeling inside. Ekaterina's husband is a military clergy. He and one of her sons are now defending their homeland. She has not been in contact with her husband or sons for some time - the army collected their smartphones to avoid giving their locations to the Russian army. Where they are and whether they are still alive, she does not know. They keep themselves permanently informed about the situation in Ukraine.

The story of their escape sounds unbelievable: Because the war was already looming, the two women had already packed the most important things in advance. One of their sons had gotten gasoline, so that they began their escape in their own car on February 24. The son drove the women to the border. A long drive to the west followed; it was difficult to get through. At the border crossings it was especially crowded, there were women and children everywhere. There was no possibility to buy water or food. No getting through, so they decided to find another border crossing. The son let everyone off and drove back.

Walking for 16 hours

The five women continued on foot - for 16 hours. In Lviv, they spent a night in an empty house of acquaintances who had already fled. In the meantime, they kept thinking about how to make it further. There was also the possibility that they would have to separate. The seats on the buses were limited. By a lucky coincidence, they were able to get five tickets for a bus heading for Krakow, Poland. From there, they went to Cologne on a bus sent to Krakow by a Cologne congregation.

Help offered quickly

Igor Guseev from the Ako's custodial team has contacts with the congregation, so he asked the school if the five could be accommodated. Guseev is also the interpreter who acts as a liaison between Ako and the refugees. Donations made it possible to clothe the Ukrainians, and a few things were bought in the city. The school's own cafeteria provides meals. For the school, it is a given that they help the refugees, says managing director Wolfgang Nettersheim.

The refugees will be allowed to stay at Ako for five months. After that, the wing of the former boarding school will be converted for another purpose. By Thursday evening, another 22 refugees were expected to arrive at Ako by bus. Meanwhile, Nettersheim said, the city of Bonn has expressed interest in renting the boarding school building with its 60 rooms as city refugee housing. A walk-through took place on Thursday. In the evening, the city announced that the accommodations were suitable. "Some small things still need to be done, such as checking the fire extinguishers, minor painting work in the rooms or contractual arrangements. However, this work can also run in parallel, so that occupancy could take place promptly if the need for rooms increases," the press office reported. The social welfare office and other specialized offices would now ensure that the accommodated persons feel comfortable there.

Anastasiia Shepeleva is waiting for signs of life. The internet is currently the 23-year-old's only connection to Kiev - one that is prone to interference. Every second she looks at her cell phone to see if there is any information from the Ukrainian capital, which is under siege by the Russian army. On Wednesday, the young woman and her father, Viktor Volakyta, found shelter in an apartment in Ramersdorf after days on the run. And they brought their cat with them. Many Ukrainians have pets and she said some would even stay in Ukraine for the sake of the pets.

Hasty escape

Although a Russian attack had been expected - emergency suitcases were packed - fleeing, leaving everything behind all at once, just didn't seem real. "We had hope that it wouldn't come to that." Like her father, Shepeleva is a journalist. Until a week ago, she reported from Kiev as a correspondent for Deutsche Welle. Because of the danger, the Bonn-based TV network offered to take reporters out of the war zone. Some still wanted to stay.

After a grueling escape to the West - the traffic jam already began in Kiev - across the Polish border and on through Berlin, the daughter and father arrived safely in Bonn. But fear and worry for relatives and friends traveled with them. They have seen bombs falling, houses set on fire, ruins. Both report somberly about the experiences of the outbreak of war. “My heart and soul have not yet arrived," says the young woman, because suddenly they find themselves in an unreal calm after the storm - in a country that is foreign to them.

Distancing themselves from Russian friends

They had already received a very friendly welcome in Poland, and in Bonn, too. They are happy and grateful to be out - but "the horrific images from home" remain. New news is constantly coming in. It is not certain what can be believed, says 46-year-old Viktor Volakyta. Russian propaganda, for example, claims to protect the civilian population. But he says he has seen with his own eyes that apartment blocks have been bombed.

Shepeleva's boyfriend stayed in Kiev and volunteered to fight. What will happen next? The young woman shrugs her shoulders. "Keep going every day. Ukrainians are very brave,” she says. She firmly believes that the Russians will be stopped and everything will get back in order. And she hopes the war will end quickly. It does not help to be doubtful.

Do Shepeleva and her father have Russian friends? Her father had distanced himself from them since the start of the 2014 Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which are controlled by pro-Russian separatists. The differences resulted from contrasting views. Shepeleva is clear: "Russians say they only want to help Ukraine. This is propaganda. They believe in it like religious fanatics. They chose the other side." Father and daughter want to keep doing their job - reporting, staying tuned so the world knows what is really happening in Ukraine. Without the internet, it would be much harder, they say.

(Original text: Jutta Specht, Maximilian Mühlens; Translation: ck)