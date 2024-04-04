Crime statistics 2023 More violent offences with knives in Bonn
Bonn · Criminal offence numbers in Bonn fell slightly in 2023, but there were significantly more violent crimes, including those involving knives. This confirms a nationwide trend.
The total number of criminal offences in the Bonn police headquarters area fell slightly in 2023. This was announced by Police President Frank Hoever and the Head of the Crime Directorate, Klaus Zimmermann, at a press conference on Wednesday. However, there are outliers in some areas.
Fewer theft offences (-1219 cases) contrasted with an increase in assaults (+985 cases). The clearance rate has risen to 54.9 per cent, which Hoever also attributes to the good investigative work of his police officers. He is concerned that violence with knives is on the increase. He also confirmed that, as in the country as a whole, the number of foreign citizens involved in criminal offences is "over-represented".
"The slight decrease in crime by 0.6 per cent is pleasing, especially in light of the overall rather negative developments at state level. There are some understandable reasons for the increase in the number of cases of assault and violent offences. However, this development still requires our special attention," said Hoever. He also announced that video surveillance with camera towers in Hofgarten, Poppelsdorfer Allee and Maximilianstraße would be put back into operation from this Friday.
(Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach; Translation: Mareike Graepel)