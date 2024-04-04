Crime statistics 2023 More violent offences with knives in Bonn

"The slight decrease in crime by 0.6 per cent is pleasing, especially in light of the overall rather negative developments at state level. There are some understandable reasons for the increase in the number of cases of assault and violent offences. However, this development still requires our special attention," said Hoever. He also announced that video surveillance with camera towers in Hofgarten, Poppelsdorfer Allee and Maximilianstraße would be put back into operation from this Friday.