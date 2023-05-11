May 12-14 Mother's Day and Jazz Festival: Tips for the Weekend

This weekend, the Jazzfest will once again bring top-class artists to Bonn. After a classical education, pianist and composer Simon Nabatov moves in the entire jazz tradition, but prefers free improvisation. On Friday he will first play in a duo with saxophonist Matthias Schubert, later in the evening he will perform with trumpeter Ralph Alessi. On Saturday, the audience can expect a contemporary, orchestral big band sound from the Fuchsthone Orchestra; Bobby Spark's style is influenced by fusion and combines genres such as funk, hip-hop and jazz. Post Koma convinces on Sunday with energetic avant-garde jazz and Philip Lassiter rounds off the jazz weekend with a mixture of neo-soul, hip-hop, jazz and 70s funk.