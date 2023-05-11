May 12-14 Mother's Day and Jazz Festival: Tips for the Weekend
Bonn/Region · Stroll through flowering gardens on Mother's Day, broaden your musical horizons at the Jazz Festival and find your new favourite sport on Münsterplatz: Here are our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
End the weekend with a walk through flowering gardens on Mother's Day, find your new favourite sport on Münsterplatz on Saturday and start the weekend with a glass of wine at GoVinum on Friday: There are numerous exciting events in Bonn and the region this weekend. In addition, Friesdorf celebrates its annual May Fair, the Bonn Jazz Festival treats listeners to top-class performers and two new exhibitions enrich Bonn's art scene.
Jazzfest
This weekend, the Jazzfest will once again bring top-class artists to Bonn. After a classical education, pianist and composer Simon Nabatov moves in the entire jazz tradition, but prefers free improvisation. On Friday he will first play in a duo with saxophonist Matthias Schubert, later in the evening he will perform with trumpeter Ralph Alessi. On Saturday, the audience can expect a contemporary, orchestral big band sound from the Fuchsthone Orchestra; Bobby Spark's style is influenced by fusion and combines genres such as funk, hip-hop and jazz. Post Koma convinces on Sunday with energetic avant-garde jazz and Philip Lassiter rounds off the jazz weekend with a mixture of neo-soul, hip-hop, jazz and 70s funk.
Nabatov & Schubert / Nabatov & Alessi: Friday, 12 May 7 pm, Beethoven-Haus, Bonngasse 24 - 26, 53111 Bonn.
Fuchsthone Orchestra / Bobby Sparks: Saturday, 13 May, 7 pm, Pantheon-Theater, Siegburger Straße 42, 53229 Bonn Beuel.
Post Koma / Philip Lassiter: Sunday, 14 May, 7 pm, Pantheon-Theater, Siegburger Straße 42, 53229 Bonn Beuel. Tickets are available here.
Open Garden Gates Rhineland
For the first time this year, flowering gardens and historic gardens will open their gates in the course of the "Open Garden Gate Rhineland". Visitors can decide for themselves whether the grass is really always greener on the other side as they stroll through the gardens of the neighbourhood and region. An overview of all participating gardens and their respective opening hours can be found here.
When: Saturday, 13 and Sunday, 14 May Admission: free of charge
Bonn Sports Day
Underwater rugby, Krav Maga, Rhönrad or Quidditch? When it comes to sports, Bonn has a wide range. On Saturday, 29 clubs will present themselves and their sports on Münsterplatz. Visitors are invited to take up the bat themselves at the action area. Numerous sports will be demonstrated live between 12 and 3.30 pm.
Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
When: Saturday, 13 May from 11 a.m.
Admission: Free of charge
Japan Day in Düsseldorf
On Saturday, Düsseldorf's Old Town and the Rhine promenade will be transformed into one of Europe's largest cultural and encounter festivals: Japan Day will be celebrated for the 20th time with culinary delights, culture and martial arts. The programme includes live manga drawings, judo, origami and various exhibitions and competitions. From 11 p.m., the Japanese fireworks display paints the Japanese seasons on Düsseldorf's night sky.
Where: Old Town and Rhine embankment, 40213 Düsseldorf
When: Saturday, 13 May, from 12 noon
Admission: Free of charge
May Fair in Friesdorf
From the tapping of the barrel on Friday to the burning of the cache iron on Monday evening, the Friesdorf May Fair fulfils the wishes of all fairgoers. On Friday there is dancing, on Saturday the neighbourhood comes together for coffee and on Sunday there is plenty of live music. There will also be a fireworks display at around 10 p.m. on Friday.
Where: Servatiusschule, Annaberger Str. 186, 53175 Bonn-Friesdorf
When: Friday, 12 May to Monday, 15 May
Admission: Free of charge
Vernissage: Silly Fast Food Symphonies
In his art, the Bonn street artist Dropix deals intensively with the reproduction of childhood motifs in new contexts of meaning. His current exhibition deals with the promises and adversities of dealing with fast food and Disney characters.
Where: Kunstkabinett Moll, Friesdorfer Straße 100, 53173 Bonn, Germany
When: Friday, 12 May, 7 to 9 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Day of the Bönn quarters: Combahnviertel
After the kick-off party in April, the Bönnsche Viertel project moves to its first stop on Saturday: the Combahnviertel. Together with the residents of the neighbourhood, questions about sustainable mobility will be answered. With musical accompaniment and a walk through the neighbourhood, participants will engage in conversation; the final exchange will take place from 2 to 3.30 pm.
Where: On the streets of the Combahn district
When: Saturday, 13 May, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
GoVinum: Bad Godesberg Wine Festival
The wine festival in Bad Godesberg promises cozy live music, wine variations and plenty of space to linger. Wineries from the Palatinate and Rheinhessen present their selections. Wine lovers who can't get enough can attend a wine seminar with former German wine queen Angelina Kappler and consolidate their wine expertise.
Where: Theaterplatz, 53177 Bonn Bad Godesberg
When: Friday, 12 May, 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday, 13 May, 1 to 10 p.m. and
Sunday, 14 May, 12 to 8 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Leo Breuer - a Bonn painter of international renown
On the occasion of his 130th birthday, the Society for Art and Design is exhibiting exemplary works that illustrate the development of the Bonn painter Leo Breuer (1389-1975) from New Objectivity to Constructivism. Original posters and documents on Breuer's activities in Bonn will also be on display. On Sunday, in addition to the exhibition, Gabriele Uelsberg will give a lecture on "Remembering Visual Artists - Creating Identity for Urban Society".
Where: Society for Art and Design, Hochstadenring 22 - 24, 53119 Bonn.
When: Lecture: Sunday, 14 May, 12 noon. The exhibition runs until 11 June.
Admission: free of charge
(Original text: ga; Translation: Mareike Graepel)