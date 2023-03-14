International Club La Redoute in Bad Godesberg : Mourning for former ambassador Wiegand Pabsch

Wiegand Pabsch, here before his 85th birthday, has died at the age of 90. Photo: Holger Arndt Foto: Holger Arndt

Bad Godesberg The former president of the International Club La Redoute has died at the age of 90. Wiegand Pabsch transformed the former diplomatic club into a civil society in Bad Godesberg.

The International Club La Redoute mourns the death of its former President Wiegand Pabsch, who died on 4 March at the age of 90. The former ambassador transformed the diplomatic club into a civil society after the capital era. "Wiegand Pabsch was its president during a fateful time for the club, from 1999 to 2010," said President Tilmann Mayer, Secretary General Hubertus von Morr and Advisory Board Chairman Wolfgang Kopf in their obituary. After the end of his presidency, Pabsch had supported the Club with good advice.

Wiegand Papsch was born in Silesia in 1932. At the age of 15, he came from a displaced persons camp in the Soviet occupation zone to the Aloisiuskolleg in Bad Godesberg. As a scholarship holder of the German National Academic Foundation, he studied law, political science and economics at the University of Bonn.

After working as a judge at the Bonn Regional Court, Pabsch joined the Foreign Office: he worked in the office of CDU Foreign Minister Gerhard Schröder, then in responsible posts in Ankara, Washington, Calcutta, Brussels, Santiago de Chile and Buenos Aires. Time and again, Pabsch returned to Bonn with his family.

After his retirement, he turned Club La Redoute into a nationally recognised discussion forum for business, politics and science. He brought prominent figures from politics and business to the lectern for the events.