Parking in Bonn Municipality to finally install machines with card payment option

The politicians were particularly upset that the city had purchased 70 machines without card function for the planned introduction of the Nordstadt car park concept this year. The contract was awarded to the company Yunex, from which the city has been ordering machines for a long time, without an invitation to tender. The administration said they had not gone to tender because these machines could be easily integrated into the software used so far, and that the municipality already had 138 of these machines. The Yunex parking payment machines cost 5600 euros gross per unit. There are machines with a card function on the market for this price.