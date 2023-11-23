After almost 30 years Musical Dome in Cologne is to be dismantled
Cologne · The Musical Dome in Cologne – known by some as the "blue bin liner" – has been standing next to the main railway station for 27 years. It was originally supposed to stay for four years. After almost 30 years, it is now due to be dismantled at the end of February 2026.
Cologne is known for extra-long construction sites and temporary solutions. The opera and theatre venues have been under renovation for more than ten years, and the "Staatenhaus" in Deutz has been the opera's temporary home since 2016. For eleven years now, vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes have not been allowed to cross the A1 bridge that connects Cologne with Leverkusen. The list is much longer, including the underground railway, school buildings and more, but the record is held by the temporary structure that some Cologne residents affectionately call the "rubbish bag": the Musical Dome. The steel and glass structure with its 4,000 square metre blue tent roof has been standing right next to the main railway station for 27 years. But at almost 30 years old, it will be dismantled again. The end is scheduled for the end of February 2026.
As a construction project, the Musical Dome is rather atypical for Cologne, as the theatre, which cost 25 million Deutschmarks, was completed in just six months. Since then, it has provided space for around 1700 visitors. It was to remain in existence for four years, but some time earlier the Dome seemed to be on the brink of collapse when the musical boom died down and the original production "Gaudi" went bankrupt. Salvation came in the form of the Bee Gees, or at least their copies: The musical "Saturday Night Fever" ran for three years in Cologne at the end of the 90s and attracted 1.4 million people. Further successes followed in the years that followed, such as "We will rock you" with music by Queen or the Whitney Houston musical "Bodyguard". The current production "Moulin Rouge" has also been well received.
Expansion of the railway junction one reason
Nevertheless, the end is now slowly in sight, and this is mainly due to another long-running issue in Cologne, the expansion of the railway junction. As Cologne continues to grow and around half a million people commute in and out every day because the roads and railways are overloaded, capacities need to be expanded, especially in local transport. Deutsche Bahn wants to expand the regional network from five to ten S-Bahn lines and, in particular, extend the so-called main line between Hansaring and Deutz station - with the main station in between. Additional tracks are to ensure smoother traffic on this section and enable a much closer frequency. It is planned that the S-Bahn between Cologne and Bergisch Gladbach will no longer run every 20 minutes, but every five minutes.
The approval process for this project is still ongoing, but it is likely to start in a few years' time and the area currently occupied by the Musical Dome will then be needed for the construction phase. The façade on this side of the station is also to be redesigned.
However, musicals should and will continue to be staged in Cologne afterwards. The Staatenhaus will be remodelled accordingly when it is no longer needed as an alternative venue for the opera. Whether the listed building from the 1920s with its brick façade is so much nicer than the "rubbish bag" could be debated. With 1800 seats, this music theatre will certainly be somewhat larger than the "temporary solution" at the main railway station. As things stand, the opera will be able to vacate the Staatenhaus in the summer of next year, as the city plans to officially hand over the property in March 2024 and it should be possible to resume operations at its headquarters in the city centre for the 2024/25 season - after around twelve years of construction and a refurbishment that will cost around one billion Euro, including interim accommodation and interest on loans.
(Original text: Werner Grosch; Translation: Mareike Graepel)