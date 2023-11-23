After almost 30 years Musical Dome in Cologne is to be dismantled

However, musicals should and will continue to be staged in Cologne afterwards. The Staatenhaus will be remodelled accordingly when it is no longer needed as an alternative venue for the opera. Whether the listed building from the 1920s with its brick façade is so much nicer than the "rubbish bag" could be debated. With 1800 seats, this music theatre will certainly be somewhat larger than the "temporary solution" at the main railway station. As things stand, the opera will be able to vacate the Staatenhaus in the summer of next year, as the city plans to officially hand over the property in March 2024 and it should be possible to resume operations at its headquarters in the city centre for the 2024/25 season - after around twelve years of construction and a refurbishment that will cost around one billion Euro, including interim accommodation and interest on loans.