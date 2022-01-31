RKI figures : Nationwide seven-day incidence reaches new high

Berlin The RKI reports a new record incidence of 1176.8. Experts believe the number and rate of increase are higher, as many cases go unrecorded.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported an increase in the seven-day incidence nationwide. It has once again reached an all-time high.

The RKI gave the incidence of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Monday morning at 1176.8. The previous day it had been 1156.8. A week ago, the nationwide incidence rate was 840.3 (previous month: 265.8). Health offices in Germany reported 78,318 new Coronavirus infections to the RKI within one day. These figures are based on the RKI dashboard as of 05:03 this morning. A week ago, there were 63,393 new infections.

Experts expect that both the number of cases and the rate this number is increasing are higher than reported. One reason is that testing capacities and health offices are often at their limit. In addition, some cities and districts have for days been reporting problems with the reporting of Coronavirus cases.

61 deaths within 24 hours

Across Germany, 61 deaths were recorded within 24 hours, according to the new data. One week ago, there were 28 deaths. The RKI has counted 9,815,533 confirmed infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic, but the actual total is likely to be much higher because many infections go undetected.

On Friday the RKI reported the number of patients infected with Coronavirus arriving at clinics per 100,000 population in a seven-day period at 4.72 (4.64 Thursday). This may include people with positive Coronavirus tests who have another primary illness. On Monday morning, the RKI gave the number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 as 7,622,400. The number of people who died from or involving a confirmed infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 117,786.