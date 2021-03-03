Corona measures relaxed in Rhineland-Palatinate : Neuwied Zoo reopens on Thursday

From Thursday, March 4, 2021, a visit to Neuwied Zoo is possible again. Foto: Zoo Neuwied

Neuwied In Rhineland-Palatinate, zoos have been allowed to reopen since the beginning of the week. Now it is also the Neuwied Zoo’s turn. However, visitors must observe a few rules.

The Neuwied Zoo will reopen on Thursday, March 4, after its closure due to corona. While zoos in North Rhine-Westphalia must remain closed, the Rhineland-Palatinate Council of Ministers decided last week that botanical gardens, zoos and wildlife parks will be allowed to welcome visitors again from March 1.

However, visitors must observe a number of rules: For example, every visit to the zoo must be booked online in advance, according to a statement from the zoo. That applies also to owners of annual tickets and members of the promotion association. With the on-line registration not only must the day of the attendance be specified, but also the period within which the reservation is redeemed at the entrance. Booking is possible on the homepage of the zoo.

Masks are compulsory on the entire zoo grounds

For all guests over six years of age, masks are mandatory on the entire zoo grounds. FFP2 or surgical masks are mandatory. In addition, the zoo points out that the distance rules must be observed not only at the ticket booths, but in all areas.

The animal houses must remain closed for the time being. To avoid crowds, no commented feedings are currently taking place. Zoo school events are also currently not possible.

Neuwied Zoo anticipates increased crowds on weekends and therefore recommends visiting during the week, otherwise ticket bottlenecks may occur.

Original text: (ga)

Translation: Mareike Graepel

(ga)