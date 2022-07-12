Adventure Trail : New attraction opens at Phantasialand on Tuesday

Phantasialand is opening an Adventure Trail as a new attraction. Foto: Marcel Wolber

Brühl Phantasialand opens a new adventure trail in the "Deep in Africa" themed area this Tuesday. The General-Anzeiger visited the attraction in advance.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The roller coaster races by within a hair's breadth, while the ground moves under your feet. Water shoots across the narrow path that has to be crossed by balancing on thin planks. And the body searches for balance on a wobbly suspension bridge. In the middle of the "Deep in Africa" theme world, deep in the realm of the Black Mamba and right next to the garden of the Matamba Hotel, Phantasialand in Brühl is opening a new attraction this Tuesday. On the Adventure Trail, which the General-Anzeiger has already visited in advance, the challenge is to balance boldly over deep gorges and climb to unimagined heights.

"This is nothing ordinary, not a typical climbing trail, but an adventure trail," says project manager Markus Gröning, who accompanied the construction from the first idea to the final acceptance. "It was also my heart's desire to create something for children," says the family father, who sees his four- and seven-year-old children as the target group for the new attraction. But not only children, but also adults and families can take on the challenges of the Adventure Trail, each in their own way: whether daringly high up and nimbly from rock to rock or on safe paths? Each visitor decides for themselves how adventurous the experience in the jungle should be. In any case, the feedback from the first test visitors was great, says Gröning.

The special task was to "make good use of the space that is there", says project manager Annette Pieck. "We wanted to integrate the path in such a way that it doesn't stand out as new in the theme world, but that it looks natural and real," Pieck continues. The path from the "jungle to the village" should connect with the existing structure, with the Black Mamba always at the side of the visitors.

The basic idea for the new attraction had already existed for several years in the offices of the Brühl amusement park. "We just had to find the right time and the right place," explains Sebastian Jonas, Director Park at Phantasialand. He says the trail is a great addition to the "Deep in Africa" theme area. "We had a basic idea with the right elements for climbing, balancing and shimmying, then we steadily developed it further," Jonas explains. The actual planning and construction time then took a little more than a year. "And when you see the laughter of the first testers now, you know you've done everything right," Jonas says happily.

Children over 90 centimetres and over three years of age can go on the Adventure Trail accompanied by an adult, while visitors over 1.20 metres and over 6 years of age can experience the attraction on their own.

Original text: Marcel Wolber