Cycle traffic in Bonn : New bridge for cyclists at Am Propsthof

A new bridge for cyclists is to be built over the street Am Propsthof parallel to the embankment of the number 18 tram line. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Endenich/Weststadt The planned cycling commuter route between Bornheim and Bonn is being given a free ride. The building works are estimated to cost around 660,000 euros.

The city administration wants to quickly remove an obstacle for cyclists along the planned fast route from Bornheim to Bonn. A bridge is to be built over the street Am Propsthof parallel to the embankment of the tram line number 18.

Subsidies are available for this cycling commuter route from the Emissionsfreie Innenstadt (emission-free city centre) fund. According to the city administration, the funding period ends in exactly two years, by which time the bridge must also be completed. Out of the three options submitted by an engineering office, the administration prefers the version with an inconspicuous steel construction that does not interfere too much with the surroundings (option two).

It all needs to move quickly, because around four months are estimated for implementation planning and tendering. Then comes the approval procedure: about seven months. Around ten months are taken into account for the construction time. There is currently only a rough cost estimate of around 660,000 euros.

According to the administration, the funding amounts to 90 percent of these costs. The draft resolution should have been on the agenda of the Bonn district council before the local elections, but "the internal administrative vote could not be completed in time". Politicians gave the green light for the project in a special session.

In another measure, the protective strips for cyclists along the street Am Propsthof are to be modified. The city administration's internal project group "Zukunft Radverkehr” (future cycle traffic) found that the strips do not comply with the rules. The group’s task is to develop immediate measures to improve cycling. Among other things, a plan was drawn up for Propsthof in the section between Auf dem Hügel and Siemensstraße. Here the existing safety and cycle lanes do not correspond to the standard width in either direction.

Protecitive Strip will be widened by 25 Centimeters

However, with a total lane width of 7.50 metres, the cycle lanes cannot follow the recommendations for cycle traffic, according to the city administration. The car lanes would then be too narrow. For this reason, the cycle lane (continuous line) in the northern direction of travel should be removed and a protective strip (dashed line) 1.50 metres wide should be created.

The existing protective strip towards the south will be widened to 1.50 metres. This means that cyclists will have 25 centimetres more space in both directions. In addition, the cycle paths at the junctions are to be coloured red. The city administration estimates the costs for this at 34,000 euros. The planning committee and Bonn district council have already agreed.

According to the city administration, the marking work is to be implemented promptly and - if necessary - combined with minor repairs to the edges of the carriageways. Although the road section is due for an overhaul of the drainage system and associated coverings, this will only be carried out after the development of the Vogelsang and Westside construction areas has been completed. The city administration does not want to wait that long before setting up a cycle guidance system that complies with the regulations.