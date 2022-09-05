"Something beautiful in difficult times" : New calendar shows 13 different facets of Bonn

Instagram photographers present their calendar motifs together with publisher Gunnar Kurz on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle. Foto: Martin Wein

Bonn The Brandt printing company's new Bonn calendar shows the city in bright colours, just like in a picture book. Now publishers and amateur photographers have presented it on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle.

Bonn is colourful. Anyone who has forgotten this because of the numerous construction sites and many a dirty corner this year will realise just that when leafing through the new Brandt printing company Bonn calendar. The city shines like a picture book on 13 square motifs for the year 2023. The large-format art print calendar was presented on the photogenic roof of the Bundeskunsthalle.

"In difficult times, when depression lurks around every corner, you also have to do something beautiful," said Brandt Managing Director Gunnar Kurz about the campaign. Now in its sixth edition, the calendar has long been a Rhineland tradition. That's why Kurz and his team, who usually produce programmes, brochures and books for companies in the region, didn't want to give up the calendar despite rapidly rising paper prices and energy costs. Nor did they adjust the price of 19.95 euros. "There is no inflation with us," Kurz joked. After all, "being able to indulge" is also a Rhenish way of life.

When selecting the motifs, Wim de Vries, the initiator of the campaign, was again able to draw on a huge network of amateur photographers from Bonn, who use their smartphones to spontaneously, but also very specifically, showcase the city and the region. He has 6831 followers on his Instagram channel igersbonn, where he posts a photograph sent in from Bonn every day. 3589 have subscribed to him. "Igers" is short for Instagrammers.

In his daily selection of pictures, the Dutchman always notices how photogenic the city and region really are. He also wants to bring this beauty from the digital to the analogue, where it still has a completely different effect. Around 200 subscribers to the de Vries group submitted photos for the calendar in excellent print quality. He made the selection together with Kurz and Michael Meinhard from the agency Bosse and Meinhard. "Besides the cherry blossom, the photographers are particularly fascinated by modern Bonn," says de Vries. The Bundeskunsthalle, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, is represented by three motifs. One of them was chosen by the museum's staff from entries to the Bundeskunsthalle's own Instagram challenge.

Evening atmosphere at the airport and at Langer Eugen

And what else? The sculpture on the Trajektkreisel braves an armada of pink clouds in Marcus Westen's August motif. A sunrise at Cologne/Bonn Airport by Basel Shehada, an evening atmosphere at the glass tubes of the Olof-Palme-Allee tram stop by Ringo Müller and Steve Urbanczyk's view from Konrad's restaurant at the Marriot Hotel across to the UN high-rise in the twilight complete the selection. The cover motif was shot by Arno Schatz. It shows a huge green tractor with red wheels under the lush pink of the cherry blossom. The registration number is also remarkable: "BN 2023". "A little digital gimmick," Kurz says with a wink.

The calendar is available at Druckerei Brandt in Rathausgasse and also at some booksellers in Bonn. The edition is only 350 copies.

