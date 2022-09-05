Medical point in Troisdorf : New contact point for people without health insurance

Opening doors for people seeking help: Peter Wolf, Ibrahim Hasan, Regina Flackskamp and Hermann Josef Zeyen. Foto: Rosanna Großmann

From October, people without health insurance will be able to get help in Troisdorf. At the "Medipunkt", volunteers offer basic medical care. However, the project still needs more support.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

It’s mandatory for everyone who has a permanent residence in Germany to have health insurance. Yet, according to the Federal Statistical Office, last year 61,000 people were not covered. And the number of unreported cases is even higher - people without a permanent residence and illegal immigrants are not included in the statistic. From October, the Medipunkt in Troisdorf will offer basic medical care for these persons. On a fixed day each week, uninsured people can visit the voluntary medical team at the "Lotsenpunkt".

Regina Flackskamp will run the Medipunkt at Pfarrer-Kenntemich-Platz 31. Through her work at the social outreach centre Lotsenpunkt she knows that there is a clear need for medical advice. "There is often a sense of shame, or people don't feel welcome in the practice," she observes. The help offered is also intended to address people who have withdrawn completely from society. "With us they experience that they are accepted just as they are."

Idea two years ago

There is no such contact point in the Rhine-Sieg district on the right bank of the Rhine so far, Flackskamp says. In recent years, due to the pandemic, many self-employed people have had to drop out of private insurance because they could no longer pay for it. Refugees, asylum seekers and students who have exceeded the standard period of study can also be affected. In addition, there are people who may even be insured but don't know about it.

"We cannot yet say exactly how the need will develop," explains Pastor Hermann Josef Zeyen, Chairman of the Troisdorf Parish Association, which helped launch the project. The idea was born in the context of social commitment in Troisdorf in the first pandemic year 2020. The Medipunkt is financed by the parish charity, the Archdiocese of Cologne and other foundations and donations.

More staff wanted

It is planned to open on Tuesday mornings for about two to three hours. Regina Flackskamp will first approach people directly and distribute flyers to draw their attention to the service. Later, the team will rely on word of mouth. At the moment, two doctors, two medical assistants and a pharmacist are among the team members - seven people in total.

"It won't work without more people," says Peter Wolf. The former senior surgeon hopes for more volunteers, "maybe young doctors who have a free afternoon." He himself has been retired for a year. So has his volunteer colleague Ibrahim Hasan, who previously worked as a practising haemato-oncologist and specialist in internal medicine. The two Siegburg residents can also imagine expanding the counselling services depending on need and staff support. The rooms at Lotsenpunkt are well suited and are already equipped accordingly. "In itself, you don't need much," says Wolf. "A cupboard, a couch and a computer for documentation."

Further treatment possible

Legally, the volunteers operate within a narrow framework. The doctors are only allowed to offer consultation and emergency assistance free of charge. This much is clear: Medipunkt should not and cannot replace the existing medical care system, only supplement it. "We want to win people's trust," explains Ibrahim Hasan, "and try to bring them back into the system that way."

To do this, the team wants to work with a network of other professionals: For example, if patients need to go to the emergency room for further treatment, an operation becomes necessary or gynaecological or dental treatment is due. According to Hasan, the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians and the Medical Association also want to play a supporting role.

If someone needs medication, doctors can issue prescriptions, which Medipunkt pays for once they have been redeemed. Apart from over-the-counter painkillers, the counselling centre itself will not stock any medicines. "The whole thing will run on about the same level as a family doctor's practice," says Peter Wolf.

Patients' own initiative

Volunteer work Support needed for the team The Medipunkt Troisdorf will open every Tuesday from October onwards, an exact date has not yet been fixed. Doctors of all disciplines, health professionals and other helpers are still needed. The work is done on a voluntary basis. Monetary donations can be made to Sankt Hippolytus under the keyword "Medipunkt". Donations in kind and equipment, for example from the closure of a medical practice, are also welcome. For more information on how to help, please contact Regina Flackskamp at 02241/9729437 or 0177/404 3546. gro

Medipunkt will network closely with the Troisdorf Social Psychiatric Centre, and people who come to the Medipunkt with mental health problems will also be helped. "Whatever the case, no one will leave without being helped," emphasises Flackskamp. But the team will not offer an "all-round carefree package": The volunteers can organise appointments with other doctors, but it also takes a certain amount of initiative on the part of those affected to attend these appointments. However, it is conceivable to get further support from the pilot point and thus combine the offers of help.

(Original text: Rosanna Großmann; Translation: Jean Lennox)