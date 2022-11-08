Break-in by car : New findings on the spectacular robbery attempt at Suti Center

Stephan Heinen, manager of the Media-Markt Bornheim, on the day of the break-in. Photo: Hans-Peter Fuss Foto: Hans-Peter Fuss

Roisdorf It was a spectacular break-in: So far unknown perpetrators had raced into the Media Markt store in the Suti Center in Roisdorf with a car. Now the police have new information and are asking for further tips.

It was one of the most spectacular burglaries in the region in recent times. On the night of 26 October at around 2.30 a.m., the perpetrators used a Ford Escort estate car to break through the entrance door of the Suti Center in Bornheim-Roisdorf and then the entrance to the Media Markt, which caused the roller grilles to be smashed. However, contrary to initial assumptions, they did not make any loot, as police spokesman Simon Rott told the GA on Monday when asked.

The burglars had previously stolen the car in Bergheim and fitted it with licence plates that had also been stolen. Two days after the burglary, police found the vehicle in the Sankt Augustin area. According to Rott, the police do not yet have any concrete suspicion of the crime. Officers are also currently investigating whether it could have been the same perpetrators who had already broken into the Media Markt in the same way in October 2020.

In addition to the Media Markt shop, this part of the Suti Centre also houses a grocery shop, a bakery, a magazine shop and two snack bars. The perpetrators probably entered the small pedestrian zone from Siegburger Straße. Only from there was it possible to drive around the bollards. The police estimate the damage at several tens of thousands of euros.

A picture of destruction

Media-Markt manager Stephan Heinen was confronted with a picture of destruction when he arrived at his store at around 3 am. "There were shards everywhere, the roller shutter was deformed, goods were lying on the floor, plus the bumper of the car," he reported.

According to the police, the first suspect has a slim build and was probably wearing grey or blue trousers, a dark hooded jumper, black shoes and is 1.80 to 1.85 metres tall at the time of the crime. The second person is also slim, was wearing grey trousers and dark outer clothing with a hood pulled over. Information to the police under 0228/150.