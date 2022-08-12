Open to the public : New food court at Kanzlerplatz takes shape

This is not the first time Monika Goffing has eaten lunch with her co-workers at the new food court at Kanzlerplatz. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

While the interior of high-rise building 1 is still being finished, the other two buildings on the new Kanzlerplatz have already come to life with the Food Affairs eating area and Deutsche Bank employees. We took a look at the new food court.

The buildings at the new Kanzlerplatz are slowly filling up: Two major tenants, the caterer Food Affairs and Deutsche Bank, which has taken over Postbank, have already moved into the smaller new buildings Haus 2 and Haus 3. The catering company opened a food court with a café in June, and a cocktail bar is yet to be added - all of which is open to the public. "So far, only about a quarter of the total 4,500 employees have moved in," says Jan Lücker from the building developer Art Invest. "Work on the large Haus 1 will be finished by the end of the year."

The shutters are down on the two smaller buildings with the angular facade because of the blazing sun. A few bees buzz around the lavender in one of the flowerbeds. Construction work is still going on at Haus 1 (high-rise building 1), hammering can be heard. Some bicycles are parked in the bike stands, but the courtyard is empty.

On a warm morning during the week, one might wonder whether the new Kanzlerplatz is really alive yet. But around noon, things start to get going. More and more couples and groups are walking to the food court on the first floor of Haus 3, most of them apparently employees of Deutsche Bank; a few employees can be recognized by their yellow Postbank lanyards.

Inside, visitors first enter a chic café-bar where snacks are available - and coffee, of course. Behind that is a large modern dining area with seating for about 600 and several serving stations, most of which are already in operation. Daylight falls through a large window in the ceiling onto the bright chairs and tables.

CONSTRUCTION SITE ON KANZLERPLATZ Haus 1 to be completed by the end of the year By the end of the year, the high-rise called Haus 1, the largest of the three new buildings at Kanzlerplatz, should also be ready. "The carpet is already in place in the lower part of the building, and the walls are up," says Jan Lücker of Art Invest. "The interior work is going on vigorously." In the foyer, the so-called calling card of the area, the first glass walls are already in place. With the exception of one floor on the 22nd floor of Haus 1, Lücker says all the office space has been leased.

The interior design comes from the company Food Affairs, which rented the space, Lücker tells us. For Art Invest's project team, such a large restaurant taking up 2500 square meters was a new challenge, especially the special technology behind it.

Food Affairs specializes in restaurant concepts with a focus on new work area spaces. According to the investment manager, a concept was developed together with the company: "The food should be varied, and the space should not look like a cafeteria." Indeed, the catering was an "important plus point" in marketing the office space, he says.

There are now daily rotating dishes of all kinds, "Asian, Italian, home-style cooking, vegetarian," says Lücker. The tenants of Kanzlerplatz can inform their employees internally about the meals on offer. Food Affairs also offers an app with menus.

The cooks also prepare a few dishes fresh on the spot: On this day, they swirl vegetables and noodles in a pan right in front of the customers; it’s the side dish to roast duck. Dessert is served in a jar, as is the current trend. At another food counter, diners can assemble their bowl of pretzel crunch.

At noon, the room fills up, and a small line forms at a food counter. Monika Goffing is having lunch at a table with two co-workers. "I think the food is really good so far, especially in contrast to the canteen before, it's a very healthy offering," says the young woman, who works for Deutsche Bank. "I haven't seen French fries here yet." Goffing also likes the food court atmosphere.

Bank employee: "It could get crowded”

"I'm curious to see how it will be when all the buildings are full," says a Deutsche Bank employee who just had lunch with his wife and doesn't want to read his name in the paper. "It could get crowded." The modern facility is a bit sterile, he says. "The main thing is that the food is fitting," his wife says. They both like the food.

"Right now, 1,600 meals a day can be prepared here. That can be increased if necessary," says Lücker. Each dish on offer costs between five and twelve euros, a side salad 2.50 euros, a large soup 4.50 euros. Deutsche Bank employees get discounts via employee cards, says Lücker. But people from the neighborhood are "expressly welcome" as well. Payment must be made by employee or EC card.

A few female bank employees complain about the poor WLAN and cell phone network in the new buildings. Art Invest says it is working on installing more WLAN access points.

Not everything is ready yet. For example, more counters in the food court and the "Kanzlers" bar at the other end of the eating area probably won't open until fall. The latter is to offer tapas, snacks and cocktails. The adjacent outdoor eating area with afternoon sun on the completed terrace is also still closed while the construction site next door is still in operation.

The food court is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The café-bar has longer hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. All areas can also be rented by companies for events, according to Lücker.

(Orig. text: Christine Ludewig / Translation: ck)