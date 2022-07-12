Maximum temperatures expected : New heat wave reaches Europe

A helicopter drops water to extinguish a fire in Centocelle Park not far from Rome. Foto: dpa/Roberto Monaldo

Berlin It's getting really hot again, both in the popular holiday destinations in southern Europe and in Germany. The consequences of too much drought and heat are already visible. Forest fires are threatening, and water is running short locally.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

With another heat wave, the southern European holiday destinations and also Germany are once again facing peak temperatures this week. In combination with prolonged drought, the danger of forest fires is increasing in many places. However, tourists in the south do not have to prepare for major restrictions so far.

Spain

This week, the Iberian Peninsula is once again suffering from temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius. What pleases some sun and sangria fans is torture for many inhabitants. Especially as the heat, together with a drought that has been going on for weeks and strong winds, favours forest fires. By 30 June, there had been around 250 major fires in Spain, destroying a total of almost 82,000 hectares of forest. This is almost as much as in the entire previous year.

Portugal

Portugal has been spared forest fires for a long time this year, but for the last few days there have been fires in many places in the centre and north. On Monday, 36 forest fires were active. On Saturday, a heat wave with temperatures of over 40 degrees in some places had begun, which is expected to last at least until Thursday. Due to the increased risk of forest fires, bonfires are prohibited in the forest and staying in forests is restricted. Fireworks are also prohibited.

Italy

Italy has been suffering from heat and drought for weeks. Especially in the north, there has been too little rain, so that rivers and lakes have considerably less water than usual. A state of emergency has been declared in five regions in the north. For tourists, the effects should hardly be noticeable at the moment. Some cities turned off some of the fountains or restricted the use of water. In the south, fire brigades are increasingly fighting forest fires. The Civil Defence is expecting a labour-intensive forest fire season.

France

In France, temperatures are expected to rise to almost 40 degrees this week with the heat wave. The fire brigade has already had to fight numerous forest fires, and more fires are feared in view of the drought. Several forest areas have been closed to visitors, and the city of Nîmes cancelled the fireworks display on National Day, 14 July, as a precaution. In individual, mostly small communities, there were problems with the drinking water supply.

Greece

In Greece, the situation has eased after a long drought and numerous fires at the beginning of the month. There was heavy rainfall in almost all regions of the country last weekend. However, this easing phase will only last a few days, it was said. From 18 July, thermometers are expected to show values of more than 40 degrees, especially in the south of the country.

Great Britain

The British Meteorological Service issued a heat warning for large parts of the country until the night of next Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach well into the 30-degree range, the agency stressed. This could lead to health problems for everyone.

Germany

In large parts of Germany, it is far too dry, and small forest fires have broken out again and again in recent days. Heat is also expected again in the middle of the week. „The high called Iosif will ensure the start of a new heat wave in the coming days, but it will affect northern Germany less severely," said meteorologist Simon Trippler of the German Weather Service (DWD).

Original text: dpa/ga