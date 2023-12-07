Changes to the railway timetable New ICE line between Bonn and Berlin

The Deutsche Bahn wants to offer more seats on the important long-distance route between Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia. Deutsche Bahn has announced a new ICE line Berlin-Wuppertal-Cologne/Bonn for this Sunday's timetable change. It will run every two hours and will no longer be divided or coupled in Hamm, as the railway reported in Düsseldorf on Wednesday. This should reduce the journey time between Cologne and Berlin by up to ten minutes. The ICE trains via Dortmund and Düsseldorf will then be able to run every two hours with twice the capacity. For Bielefeld, the change will mean around 40 per cent more ICE stops to and from Berlin, according to Deutsche Bahn.