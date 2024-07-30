Miles fleet withdrawn from Bonn New provider of stationless car sharing in Bonn

This applies in areas where parking is subject to charges or is permitted with a resident parking permit, i.e. where the city's parking concepts have already been implemented. Areas on the Venusberg, for example, have already become more attractive for providers. Parking space concepts for large parts of Nordstadt, the centre of Beuel and Südstadt and Weststadt are to follow. ‘The city hopes that with the gradual implementation of the parking fee exemption, free-floating providers will reposition themselves in Bonn,’ reads the administration's statement from April. This was prompted by an enquiry from the FDP parliamentary group about the lack of free-floating services following Miles' withdrawal from Bonn. The change of model now announced for the seven vehicles in the Green Fleet is a test run indicating that free-floating could return to Bonn. Miles, which had placed more than one hundred vehicles in the city area, had also announced at the time of its withdrawal that the company could well imagine a return under better circumstances.