Miles fleet withdrawn from Bonn New provider of stationless car sharing in Bonn
Bonn · Since the withdrawal of the Miles fleet from Bonn, car sharing vehicles can only be hired from stations. From the beginning of August, however, flexible rental vehicles will once again be available in the city centre. The provider is no stranger to this.
The black Miles vehicles have been gone from Bonn since February. The provider, whose vehicles could be parked in public car parks and borrowed immediately, was no longer happy with the changed conditions for stationless car sharing in Bonn. As early as August, however, there will now be a new offer for so-called free-floating, i.e. for vehicles that are not tied to marked parking spaces and ‘float around freely’ in public car parks.
"It's actually not that new. And for us, it's not pure free-floating either,’ Jonas Schmid qualifies. The car sharing provider ‘Grüne Flotte’, for which Schmid works, has been offering its vehicles in Bonn since the beginning of 2023. So far, however, like its competitors Cambio and Scouter, this has been on a station basis with appointment bookings. According to the city of Bonn, special usage licences for free-floating have now been applied for seven of the 65 vehicles in the car-sharing fleet. However, there will be two major differences to the system previously known from Miles, as Schmid makes clear.
Car sharing in Bonn with a neighbourhood approach
‘We initially want to test a neighbourhood approach with our offer in Bonn for 2024,’ says Schmid. This means that, in contrast to the city-wide Miles service, only a few streets in the Südstadt, Poppelsdorf, Weststadt and probably Castell areas will be designated where the cars can be borrowed and later parked in public car parks. ‘In this way, we can create more supply in an area in high demand without first having to set up a station and create a car park for it,’ explains Schmid.
The second difference to the familiar system, according to Schmid, is that the Green Fleet vehicles can still be booked for upcoming periods, as with the previous station offer. ‘However, as with Miles, it will also be possible to hire the vehicles spontaneously and easily on site.’ The new approach is therefore a kind of hybrid between the familiar systems, which could even be expanded in the future if the test is successful.
The fact that the car sharing provider wants to test a switch to the free-floating system right now, but still cautiously, could have something to do with the conditions in Bonn. Last year, these initially deteriorated for providers of the flexible rental model in the federal city and resulted in the withdrawal of Miles vehicles. As in many other cities, the city of Bonn introduced special usage fees for free-floating systems at the end of 2023. Since then, providers of non-station-based sharing vehicles that use the public infrastructure for parking have had to pay 88.53 euros per month per vehicle to the administration. According to an administrative statement, this measure was a deliberate attempt by the city of Bonn to regulate free-floating services.
Traffic turnaround: Car sharing with stations has a greater effect
According to the statement, in neighbourhoods with high parking pressure - the administration cites Weststadt and Beuel as examples - entire streets were occupied by free-floating vehicles and residents had fewer parking options available to them. Secondly, the fees have created fair conditions for all types of car sharing, as stationary car sharing providers already have to pay fees to the city. Through equal treatment, all providers as users of the public infrastructure should now make a contribution to maintaining it.
Another important argument: in contrast to free-floating, stationary car sharing obviously makes a greater contribution to the transport transition. This is suggested by initial scientific studies. According to the Federal Environment Agency, station-based car sharing vehicles can replace up to ten private vehicles. However, the city of Bonn does not want to completely abandon the free-floating system. To make it more attractive for providers again, the council decided in September 2023 to exempt parking fees.
This applies in areas where parking is subject to charges or is permitted with a resident parking permit, i.e. where the city's parking concepts have already been implemented. Areas on the Venusberg, for example, have already become more attractive for providers. Parking space concepts for large parts of Nordstadt, the centre of Beuel and Südstadt and Weststadt are to follow. ‘The city hopes that with the gradual implementation of the parking fee exemption, free-floating providers will reposition themselves in Bonn,’ reads the administration's statement from April. This was prompted by an enquiry from the FDP parliamentary group about the lack of free-floating services following Miles' withdrawal from Bonn. The change of model now announced for the seven vehicles in the Green Fleet is a test run indicating that free-floating could return to Bonn. Miles, which had placed more than one hundred vehicles in the city area, had also announced at the time of its withdrawal that the company could well imagine a return under better circumstances.
(Original text: Jonas Dirker; Translation: Mareike Graepel)