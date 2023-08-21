Outlook for Bonn and the surrounding region New week will be less muggy
Bonn/Region · The weather after the weekend will continue to be summery. It will remain warm, but it will become much more bearable.
The new week in North Rhine-Westphalia starts with temperatures of 26 to 30 degrees at the most and lots of sunshine. Until Wednesday, "very nice summer days" with only a few clouds are expected, said a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Essen on Sunday.
Fog is only expected locally in the morning, and it will lift quickly. Other than that, it should be bright or sunny and the weather will feel more pleasant in the coming days, the expert said. "The humidity is going down little by little." Moreover, it will cool down a bit during the nights.
In the next few days, the thermometer will climb to almost 30 degrees. The nights may get noticeably cooler at higher altitudes and the thermometer will drop below the 20-degree mark. At the moment, everything is pointing to a change in the weather towards the weekend. Then it will be much cooler and we can once again expect rain.
Original text: ga/dpa
Translation: Jean Lennox