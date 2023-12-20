Information for drivers and commuters Kennedy Bridge will be temporarily closed to cars on New Year's Eve
Bonn · On New Year's Eve, the Kennedy Bridge in Bonn will be temporarily closed to car traffic. The city of Bonn has published information about this.
The city of Bonn is once again expecting many passers-by on the Kennedy Bridge for the New Year's Eve fireworks. The bridge will therefore be closed to car traffic from 11.30 pm to 2 am, according to a press release. The ban does not apply to buses, trains and emergency vehicles from the fire and rescue services. These vehicles will use the tram tracks.
On the left bank of the Rhine, access to the bridge will be prohibited from the Berliner Freiheit/Belderberg/Sandkaule junction. On the right bank of the Rhine, access will no longer be possible from Konrad-Adenauer-Platz at Hermannstraße and from Professor-Neu-Allee/Combahnstraße. The emergency services on site will decide when the bridge can be reopened.
There is no general ban on fireworks in the city area. Exceptions are the nature reserves at the Ennert, the Siegmündung, the Kottenforst and the Rodderberg. Fireworks are prohibited there. According to the city, the security authorities are planning a high presence throughout the city on New Year's Eve. In order to protect people and nature, people are urged to use New Year's Eve rockets responsibly.
Original text: GA
Translation: Mareike Graepel